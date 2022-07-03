Tatsuki Fujimoto Releases New One-Shot, Just Listen to the Song

Chainsaw Man series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has written a new one-shot titled, Just Listen to the Song, and now fans can check it out completely for free! Ever since Chainsaw Man's manga run ended in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine a couple of years ago, fans have seen the creator branching out with a number of experimental new stories and one-shot projects while also working on the highly anticipated Part 2 of the bloody action series. Each of these shorts has introduced entirely different kinds of worlds and characters, and it's the same case this time around as well.

Much like the creator's previous one-shot releases in the past year, Look Back and Goodbye Eri, Fujimoto's newest written one-shot is markedly much different than the projects released before. But fans will likely notice some key connections between each project as they all deal with young people in a tumultuous time in their life with a healthy dose of magical realism that makes you question the nature of the writing itself. This time around the art has been handled by To Strip the Flesh series creator Oto Toda, and you can check out the one-shot completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library here.

Just Listen to the Song is also much different than Fujimoto's prior one-shot releases as it's a much shorter experience. Arguably it hits much harder as a result due to how overtly blunt it is towards its main protagonist, something that wasn't seen in the first two one-shot works. It still has much of the inherent dark humor and intrigue as seen from Fujimoto's works, and a nice look inside what kind of stories the creator can tell. Thankfully it won't be too much longer before we get to see even more of the creator's work, however.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 has been officially confirmed to kick off with Shueisha's Jump+ app on July 13th. It will likely continue to release chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library much like the first part of the series did, so now is the perfect time to catch up with the series before Denji starts to take on a new school life while he balances his duties as the Chainsaw Devil itself.