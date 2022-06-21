Chainsaw Man Fans Are 'Reving Up For Denji's Return in Part 2

The story of Chainsaw Man is one of the bloodiest, strangest, and somehow most endearing tales to ever arrive thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump, so fans have been waiting for the arrival of Part 2 ever since the first chapters of the series came to a close. With this year set to see the arrival of the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA, fans are celebrating the fact that they won't be waiting much longer for Denji and his friends to make a comeback, as what's left of the cast will be making a comeback on July 13th.

As it stands, the release date for MAPPA's take on Chainsaw Man, with the studio having already cut its teeth on the likes of Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Kakegurui to name a few, is still anyone's guess though it has been confirmed to arrive at some point in 2022. Another big question when it comes to the anime adaptation is how much of the first part of the Shonen franchise the first season will cover, and whether or not it will end with lead up to the second part of the series. Needless to say, considering how the first part of Tatsuki Fujimoto's story came to a close, there are lots of Shonen fans who have been dying for the series' come back.

Shonen Jump's Official Twitter Account announced that the series would be coming back on July 13th, sweetening the pot with a new sale that would help fans in catching up on the previous events of Chainsaw Man:

Chainsaw Man Part 2 is coming 7/13! Read Chainsaw Man Chapters 1–97 right here! https://t.co/S7Kxd09ep8 https://t.co/9H5j7Lp0Yn — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 20, 2022

