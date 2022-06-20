Chainsaw Man Part 2 Release Date Announced

It seems things are ramping up for Chainsaw Man at last! If you did not know, the manga has been on a break since 2020 as its first half ended. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has kept busy during the hiatus, and of course, that means they were working on the series' next installment the whole time. So now, fans can rest easy knowing Chainsaw Man has found its comeback date.

The news was shared by Shonen Jump over in Japan not long ago for those curious. It turns out Chainsaw Man will return to the magazine's digital site starting July 13th. The series will be published in a number of languages for fans around the world to read, and Chainsaw Man is expected to publish new chapters weekly.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 is coming 7/13! Read Chainsaw Man Chapters 1–97 right here! https://t.co/S7Kxd09ep8 https://t.co/9H5j7Lp0Yn — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 20, 2022

As you can imagine, fans are stoked about this update, and it is a long time coming. It has been two years since Chainsaw Man left readers with a massive cliffhanger when part one ended. Now, Fujimoto is ready to explore the next phase of Denji's story, and readers are bracing themselves for whatever may come.

Of course, the manga comeback is not the only thing Fujimoto has in store for him these days. Yesterday, it was announced the artist will release a new one-shot this month following the success of his last two side stories. Chainsaw Man is also gunning for an anime adaptation this fall under Studio MAPPA, and it ranks as one of this year's most anticipated releases.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man ahead of its return? You can read up on its official synopsis here: "Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you want to see from Chainsaw Man when it returns? Are you caught up on the manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.