Chainsaw Man Creator Debuts New One-Shot, Look Back: Read

Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has debuted a new one-shot manga, Look Back with the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump! Chainsaw Man has been steadily picking up in steam following the end of its run in Shonen Jump last year, and while fans are still waiting on the second part of the series (which will be releasing through the Jump+ catalog instead), thankfully it was not that long before we got to see more new material from the series' creator. Fujimoto surprised fans with the announcement that a new one-shot would be releasing soon, and now we finally got to check it out.

While there are some of the darker and violent tones we had seen in works such as Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch, Fujimoto's new one-shot, Look Back, is an entirely different experience. Coming in at 142 pages long, the short story follows a pair of young students who aspire to become manga creators and all of the unexpected challenges and growth that comes as a result of this. You can check out the new one-shot completely for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library here!

As for fans of Chainsaw Man, there's still plenty to look forward to from the franchise in the coming months and years. Not only is Fujimoto still in the midst of developing Part 2 of the series (which will challenge Denji with balancing a school life together with his duties as the Chainsaw Man and babysitting of the next Control Devil), but the franchise is about to branch off in a whole new way with the upcoming debut of its anime adaptation.

There has yet to be a release date set for Chainsaw Man's new anime adaptation, but Studio MAPPA has confirmed that the staff for the series has some heavy hitters among its group and it's been such a hit that even the first trailer for the series has gone viral thanks to that fan hype.