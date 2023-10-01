New Kinnikuman Anime Shares First Teaser

Kinnikuman is coming back with a new anime series to celebrate its 40th Anniversary of its debut with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the new project with its first teaser trailer! The Yudetamago creative duo behind Kinnikuman first debuted its manga release in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1979, and it has been one of the milestone releases for the magazine ever since. Not only did it have several anime releases (one of which hit in the United States as Ultimate Muscle), now it's coming back again.

Kinnikuman is celebrating its 40th Anniversary with a new anime series picking up from the events of Perfect Origin Arc, which was previously seen as the arc from the revival Kinnikuman series released back in 2011. This is the longest arc from the Kinnikuman manga overall with over 200 chapters behind its story, and the new anime has dropped a tease for what to expect with the first teaser trailer for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc as it readies for its release some time in 2024. Check it out below.

What to Know for Kinnikuman's New Anime

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc is currently scheduled for a release in 2024. Akira Sato will be directing the new anime for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the series' scripts, Hirotaka Marufuji is designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Information such as the voice cast or potential international release dates for the new Kinnikuman anime have yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, but we'll get more the closer it gets to its proper 2024 launch.

Kinnikuman unfortunately is not readily available for legal streaming of the anime or reading of its manga release online, so if you wanted to check out the series before this new anime hits it's not exactly easy to work with. The Shonen Jump series follows a young prince who battles increasingly stronger levels of enemies through the series all in the form of professional wrestling. It's got wild characters (which have been licensed in many ways through the decades) that fans fell in love with, so this new anime is likely going to bring all of that back in a big way.

