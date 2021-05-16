That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Confirms Season 2B Release Date

✖

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has confirmed when it will be returning for the second half of its second season! It might have been originally scheduled to debut in the Fall 2020 season before being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime finally made its long awaited debut earlier this Winter. The second season pushed Rimuru to dark new depths as he officially became a Demon Lord, so the second half of the season is already off to an exciting start.

Announced during the special "Jura Tempest Station: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's All-Female News Announcement Pep Rally Special!" live event in Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime confirmed that Season 2 of the series will be officially returning on July 6th as part of the Summer 2021 anime season. Unfortunately, there was a trailer release for the season that has yet to be made available outside of Japan so all we have for now is a screen shot to go off of.

Along with the confirmation that the second season will be returning this July, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime did reveal more details about the second season. MindaRyn is confirmed to be behind the new opening theme, "Like Flames," and Takuma Terashima will be returning to the anime after providing the first season's openings for the new ending theme, "Reincarnate."

A new member of the cast has been added as well with Akira Ishida joining the season as Guy Crimson, one of the Primordials who will become important as Rimuru and the rest of Tempest take on a whole new echelon of foes. Following his upgrade for himself and the others at the midseason finale, it's going to be a wild ride when Season 2 resumes.

