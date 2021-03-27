That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Shares New Season 2B Poster

✖

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has shared a new poster for the second half of its second season! The second season of the fan favorite series finally made its debut earlier this Winter following a delay from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and fans saw how it was already a much darker season than had what come before. Things especially took a very sharp turn towards the end of its first batch of episodes, and now all eyes have been turned to the series for when it comes back for its final cour of the new season.

Returning for the final half of Season 2 this July as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has released a new poster for Season 2B that shows off Rimuru's full Demon Lord look alongside a new character coming to the anime with these new episodes as one of the many reveals coming with Rimuru's upgrade at the end of the first cour. Check out the new poster below:

"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" season 2 new visual:https://t.co/WD9ED5wU5b Season 2 part 2 begins this July. Official Twitter: @ten_sura_anime HP: https://t.co/IjMHtnlWUB pic.twitter.com/cRXDZVXLrV — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 27, 2021

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season took a dark turn as the country of Tempest was involved in a surprising conflict against a human territory. Following the death of many of his people, Rimuru Tempest decides to do the impossible and attempted to revive them by ascending to the next level of his status and becoming a full Demon Lord.

The final episodes of the first cour of the new season saw what this kind of Rimuru could do with a full unleashing of his power, and now the series will be heading into a whole new territory against several new powerful opponents and more complicated threats. With Rimuru ascending to this dark new title, the new season's return this July will have lots of questions to answer as to what's to come next!

What did you think of the first half of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season? What are you hoping to see from the series when it returns this Summer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!