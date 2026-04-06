The Apothecary Diaries Confirms a New Release Before Season 3

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is right around the corner, and it will bring a new set of challenges for Maomao. The season is scheduled to premiere in October as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. Not only that, but the anime will also release its first feature film in December this year. The film has only confirmed a Japanese theatrical release so far and awaits an international release window. Fans might get an update after the film is released, which will have an original story by Natsu Hyuuga, the author of the series’ light novel. While fans await the anime’s return, this year’s Anime Boston confirms that J-Novel Club will be releasing an English audiobook adaptation of the novel.

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The project will be overseen by audiobook publisher RB Media, and the first volume is slated for later this year. The information comes from Anime New Network, and it hasn’t mentioned a specific release date yet, which means fans will have to wait a few months before getting a new update. Natsu Hyuuga attended this year’s Anime Boston as well, which was held from April 3rd to April 5th. It’s a major Japanese pop culture convention that features announcements, cosplay, anime, manga, video games, an artist alley, and a dealers’ room.

What Happened In The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Finale?

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The second season adapted the third and fourth light novel volumes, primarily focusing on the schemes set up by the Shi Clan and then their pointless rebellion. Amid the chaos, fans also see significant development in the relationship between Jinshi and Maomao. Jinshi is now more open about his feelings, while Maomao is starting to learn more about him. The story has taken a major turn in the second season finale, especially with Jinshi, who has now abandoned his fake identity as an Eunuch and accepted his duties as the Moon Prince.

Although he has no interest in the throne, he still has responsibilities as the Imperial Brother and the former Crown Prince. The Shi Clan’s rebellion was a major step towards Jinshi accepting his true identity as Ka Zuigetsu, which is going to change the story as we know it. However, while the second season finale takes a huge step forward in their relationship, they still aren’t together yet. On the other hand. Loulan barely survives the ordeal and escapes to another kingdom after changing her name.

Her whereabouts are unknown, but she is finally free from the shackles of her clan and is ready to begin a new life. Season 3 will continue Maomao’s journey as she will receive a request from Jinshi to help him investigate the mysterious incidents in the northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing. The duo will make their journey there despite their busy schedules. After the birth of Concubine Gyokuyou’s son, we can also expect a major shift in the Rear Palace, even though Maomao is no longer working there.

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