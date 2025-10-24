The Apothecary Diaries Has Exciting Surprises For Fans Ahead of Season 3

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 reached its conclusion in July this year and only confirmed an anime sequel with a cryptic teaser instead of sharing a release window and further details. However, the anime commemorated its second anniversary on October 22nd, 2025, and revealed that the third season will be released in two parts, with the first one dropping in Fall 2026, most likely in the first or second week of October. Additionally, the second part will be released in Spring 2027, after the studio takes a brief break in Winter 2027. But that’s not all, since the anime is also planning to release its first feature film in theaters. Fans couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming season and film, as the story only continues to get better.

The first two seasons completely wrap up four volumes of the light novel, and Season 3 will begin with Volume 5, where Jinshi and Maomao will travel to the northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing. As always, the Moon Prince once again seeks the help of the genius apothecary to investigate the cause. While the duo gets surrounded by new mysteries, their relationship also takes a major turn as both of them begin to get more honest about each other’s feelings. The anime is not leaving any chance to promote the upcoming season and film with these exciting projects.

The Apothecary Diaries Announces a Special Screening in Japan

Image Courtesy of TOHO

According to the official website of the anime, the first two seasons will be shown in Japanese theaters starting from February 15th, 2026. The anime will air every other week for six episodes in each screening in five cities across Japan until the end of May. Additionally, a stage greeting with the voice actors will also be held during the event. On February 15th, the first day of Season 1, the voices behind Maomao (Aoi Yuki), Jinshi (Takeo Otsuka), and Lakan (Takuya Kirimoto) will be present. April 12th is the first day of Season 2’s screening, where fans will meet the voice actors of Maomao and Jinshi once again, along with Asami Seto, who voiced Loulan in the anime.

The Apothecary Diaries Has a Few More Upcoming and Ongoing Projects

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Apart from the screening, the anime is continuing the second part of its fan-favorite project, Four Seasons With Maomao and Jinshi, which shared several gorgeous visuals of our beloved characters, depicting plants of all four seasons on the 22nd of each month. The October visual was shared on the same day as the Season 3 and film announcements, featuring Jinshi, Basen, and Lihaku surrounded by osmanthus, a flower that marks the beginning of autumn.

Additionally, the website also confirmed that the anime’s Asia Exhibition, which began in Tokyo in March this year, will be held in Hong Kong in November 2025 and then travel to mainland China, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and other locations. In August this year, the website also announced a Garden Party, which will be held in the summer next year, an event packed with exciting surprises and gifts for the attendees. The Apothecary Diaries is one of the most famous anime on Crunchyroll, and the series only keeps gaining more popularity with new seasons and several ongoing projects.

