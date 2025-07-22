The Apothecary Diaries Shares New Look After Heartbreaking Season 2 Finale

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 not only focused on the evolving relationship between Jinshi and Maomao, but we also got too Maomao getting closer to another girl her age. Shisui makes her appearance in the first episode of Season 2, and her cheerful personality already got the viewers’ attention. She naturally blended with Maomao and Xiaolan, other girls her age who were working at the Rear Palace. Although Shisui’s quirkiness was sometimes too much for Maomao to handle, the girls got along fairly well. Naturally, no one could’ve expected Shisui to be actually Loulan, the daughter of the esteemed Shi Clan and the newly appointed Pure Consort.

The anime adapted the novel up to four volumes, featuring the rebellion of the Shi Clan as well as the crucial roles Maomao and Loulan played in it. Loulan did everything she could to protect the children of the Shi Clan, but she knew her fate was sealed. She trusted Maomao with the safety of the children, before bidding farewell. Up until the end, she fought bravely against the odds and made the best of the dire situation she was in. Even the fact that she managed to survive was nothing short of a miracle, thanks to the hairpin Maomao placed near her chest.

Anime Expo 2025 Shares Stunning Visual of Maomao and Shisui

Anime Expo is the largest annual anime convention that has been held in California for over 30 years. This year’s Expo, which was held from July 3rd to 6th, included The Apothecary Diaries panel where the voice actors also took part. ComicBook was in attendance, where the physical versions of a special illustration were handed out during the panel. The illustration features a heartwarming scene between Shisui attempts to hug Maomao as the latter smiles at her antics.

Loulan’s voice actor, Asami Seto, commented, “Shisui is the one going to hug her, but Nekoneko isn’t so bad either. It’s cute how she seems to think that.”

Aoi Yuki, the voice behind Maomao, also added, “In Japanese, we say that Nekoneko’s expression is ‘not entirely opposed,’ lol.”

Contrary to the blissful visual, the second season’s ending was rather heartbreaking. On the surface, everything seemed fine since the Imperial family defeated the Shi Clan with minimum casualties, and even Loulan survived a gunshot wound. However, Maomao was left regretting the way things ended with Loulan. She spent a lot of time with Shisui, but was still stunned when she learned her true identity. It’s impossible for a genius like Maomao not to even doubt anything, but she didn’t want it to be true. When the rebellion was over, she almost felt regretful over the fact that she never understood Shisui.

Maomao was hesitant to call Shisui her friend, but realized that’s the only way she could describe their relationship. Part of her knows that there’s a slim chance that her friend could’ve survived, but she can never know for sure. Whether or not Shisui lived wouldn’t change the fact that Maomao will never get to see her again. Shuisui assumes a new identity and attempts to cross the ocean where she can begin a new life, leaving a regretful and tearful Maomao behind.