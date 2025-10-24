Crunchyroll’s Latest Film Comes in Hot With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Crunchyroll has had quite the year at the movies in 2025, and it seems like, with only a few weeks left, the streaming service is aiming to end things on a high note. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is easily the best example of how the platform has made it big on the silver screen, with Tanjiro and the Hashira’s latest outing being the top-performing movie for two straight weekends in North America. This weekend, the members of the Demon Slayer Corps are about to be joined by another shonen superstar, and said protagonist has garnered one hundred percent on Rotten Tomatoes as of the writing of this article.

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc is currently sitting at one-hundred percent at Rotten Tomatoes, with fifteen reviews from critics so far. Produced by Studio MAPPA, the film is now in theaters in North America, months after the anime film’s release in Japan. Taking place almost immediately following the first season finale of the anime, Chainsaw Man The Movie introduces some wild new elements into Denji’s life. Not only does the titular character have to fight against an all-new opponent in the Bomb Devil, but his love life now sees two women vying for his affection. Trying to survive the terrifying new devil while attempting to choose between Makima and Reza, the Chainsaw Devil has to juggle plenty of plates in the film that has garnered some amazing reviews so far. You can check out the reviews for yourself by clicking here.

What Did We Think of Chainsaw Man’s First Movie?

In our review of Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, we gave the movie a “4.5 Out Of 5,” thanks to its riveting story and unbelievable action from Studio MAPPA. While a second television season and/or new movie have yet to be announced, there remains plenty of material from the manga to forge a long future for Denji. In fact, the amount of manga chapters would most likely warrant years of fresh stories, though said stories are sure to be just as brutal, if not more so, than what has taken place so far in this brutal, devil-filled world.

Specifically, here’s what we had to say in summation of Chainsaw Man The Movie from our review: “Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc had major competition in 2025 when it comes to anime movies, but I can confidently say that I didn’t have as much fun with any of the other anime films that hit cinemas this year. Denji’s story revels in its energetic madness, finding a strong balance between its action, romance, and comedy. Even if you’re unfamiliar with the Chainsaw Devil’s lore, MAPPA’s latest film makes for one of the most fun experiences of 2025, anime or otherwise.” If you’re a fan of animation in general, even if you don’t know much about the franchise, The Reze Arc might definitely be worth your time.

