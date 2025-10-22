Crunchyroll’s Biggest New Anime Hit to Return Next Year With New Season & Movie

One of the biggest hits that premiered with Crunchyroll in the last few years is coming back next year with both a brand new TV anime season and new movie. The Apothecary Diaries has been a runaway hit ever since Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino’s light novel series had its official TV anime adaptation debut. The second season of the series just wrapped up earlier this year, and it was such a success that the franchise quickly confirmed that a new sequel project was now in the works. Now that this sequel has been revealed, there’s more than fans ever could expect to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Apothecary Diaries has released a special trailer to help celebrate the anime’s second anniversary, and there was quite a lot to be seen. It was officially confirmed that the TV anime series is coming back for Season 3 beginning in Fall next year. That’s not all either as the anime is also coming to theaters with a brand new feature film releasing in Japan in Fall 2026 as well. To celebrate the anime confirming its plans for the future, you can check out the new trailer and poster below.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 and Movie Coming in 2026

Play video

TOHO Animation has officially announced that The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 will be two cours in length much like the first two seasons. Part 1 of the next season will be kicking off in October 2026 as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and following a break for a few months, Part 2 will then complete the next season sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. But that’s far from all that’s coming for the anime around that time either as a whole feature film is coming to theaters too.

The Apothecary Diaries will be hitting theaters with a new feature film sometime in Japan in October 2026. The title for the film has yet to be revealed along with members of the staff leading the charge, but it will be featuring a brand new, original story not seen in the light novel or manga releases. Written by original series writer Natsu Hyuga, it’s yet another reason to be excited for its feature film debut. International plans for the film’s release have not been revealed as of this time, however.

Why You Should Watch The Apothecary Diaries

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The Apothecary Diaries coming back next year with both a brand new season and movie isn’t that big of a surprise considering how big the franchise has become in just the two years that the anime has been airing. It’s quickly taken over conversations online thanks to its very strong episodes that blend all kinds of different genres together. Not only is there a central romance to see develop over the course of that time, but there is a central mystery developing too.

Each season had a major mystery that its central character, Maomao, steadily put together amidst political and social intrigue. All the while, smaller mysteries popped up each week that helped build on the bigger story. It’s just one of those shows that gets better the more you check it out, and you can watch the two seasons of The Apothecary Diaries for yourself now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!