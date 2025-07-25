The Apothecary Diaries Returns With Its Gorgeous Project Celebrating the Most Underrated Characters

The Apothecary Diaries concluded Season 2 of the anime in July 2025 after running for two cours. The series also confirmed a sequel, but more details have yet to be revealed. The anime has adapted a total of four volumes from the light novel, but the story is far from over. The latest arc ends on a rather heartbreaking note after the Shi Clan was wiped out by Jinshi and his royal army. Jinshi has accepted his true identity as Ka Zuigetsu, and now he plans to fulfill his duties as the Imperial Brother instead of disguising himself as an Eunuch. On the other hand, Maomao returns to the Verdigris House as an apothecary while her adoptive father, Luomen, stays at the Imperial Palace as an official physician.

The story went through major changes after the rebellion of the Shi Clan failed. Loulan, the only legitimate daughter of the Shi Clan, somehow survived the entire ordeal and assumed a new identity. She now plans to sail across the ocean and build a new life for herself. However, Maomao may never find out what happened to her friend, even though there’s a slim chance that she is alive somewhere. As she reads Loulan’s letter, Maomao sheds tears of grief, knowing full well she will never see her friend again. It will take a while for the anime sequel to be released, but the official website has launched a second part of one of the series’ best projects.

The Four Seasons With Maomao and Jinshi Returns With a Second Part

The project began in July 2024 and shared several gorgeous visuals of our beloved characters, depicting plants of all four seasons on the 22nd of each month. It concluded in June 2025, with each month having a new theme flower. The flowers are always associated with the seasons, as we view the never-before-seen side of the characters. So far, the visuals have only focused on characters from the Rear Palace, including Jinshi, Xiaolan, Shisui (Loulan), Lihua, Gyokoyou, and her daughter Lingli.

The second part of this project began on 22nd July, 2025, featuring Maomao and Pairin as they are cooling off in a gazebo after taking a hot bath in the Verdigris House. The gorgeous visuals highlight a relaxing summer night as the girls are surrounded by bellflowers and fireflies. It also showcases Maomao’s bond with someone she has been close to since she was born. Pairin is one of the three princesses of the Verdigris House and a high-ranking courtesan who also took care of Maomao along with Joka and Meimei. Maomao considers Pairin as an elder sister, or even a mother figure.

While these characters have a somewhat crucial role in the story, they are also often underrated since they don’t appear enough. The show doesn’t primarily focus on the Verdigris House, which sidelines these characters too often. Since the project has returned with a second part, it will solely focus on those at the Verdigris House and the time they spend with Maomao.

