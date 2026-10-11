The Apothecary Diaries Highlights Maomao x Jinshi With New Movie Trailer – Watch

The Apothecary Diaries is gearing up to hit the big screen with its debut feature film effort, and a new trailer is teasing fans with some of its big Maomao and Jinshi moments. The anime adaptation for Natsu Hyuga’s original novel series has made its return for its third season as part of the ongoing Fall 2026 anime schedule, but there is still much more for the franchise on the way. The anime is hitting the big screen across Japan later this year, so fans have a new movie to look forward to.

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The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure will first be making its debut across theaters in Japan this December, and it features a brand new story from the original creator that has not been seen in the novel or manga releases. This means some brand new moments for Maomao and Jinshi that even the most dedicated fans won’t see coming, and the main duo is being highlighted with a special character trailer that you can check out in action below.

The Apothecary Diaries Movie Shares New Maomao and Jinshi Trailer

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The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure will be coming to theaters in Japan on December 11th, but luckily it has already confirmed plans for an international release. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have revealed that they will be releasing the new film across theaters in North America sometime in the future, but a release date or window for the film’s international launch has yet to be confirmed as of this time. But there’s still plenty to be hyped for with a brand new story slated for the upcoming project.

Directed by Norihiro Naganuma for TOHO Animation STUDIO, The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure teases that the original story for the film will see Jinshi tasked with fulfilling the final wishes of a concubine that had died years prior. But upon inspecting her remains, it’s revealed that her body’s in pristine condition. This sparks an entirely new mystery for Maomao as the two head to a whole new region in order to get to the bottom of what happened to the concubine and send her off in peace. It seems like it’s going to be a story fitting of a big screen scale.

What’s Going on With The Apothecary Diaries?

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You can now check out the latest episodes of The Apothecary Diaries now streaming with Crunchyroll as new episodes are released this Fall. This third season will be running for 24 episodes with the first cour wrapping up later this year before the anime then returns for its second half sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. But as the anime works through a new season and gets ready for its feature film debut, there’s even more for the franchise now in the works for 2027 and beyond.

The Apothecary Diaries is also in the works on its official video game debut with a new release coming sometime next year. But there’s even an official live-action series now in the works with Prime Video. Series creator Natsu Hyuga has already given the live-action adaptation their seal of approval too, so there’s a good chance it’s going to be just as good as each of the adaptations seen thus far.

What are you hoping to see from Jinshi and Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!