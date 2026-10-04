The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Confirms Episode Count After Premiere

The Apothecary Diaries is finally back in action with its highly anticipated third season, and a new update has revealed how many episodes it’s planning to stick around for. The Apothecary Diaries is leading off the new wave of returning franchises coming back for more episodes as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and with it fans are being treated to a welcome return from Maomao as she’s on the cusp of starting out a brand new mystery. But there’s still much more to explore.

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The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 has made its premiere, and the first episode of the new season has already been a big hit with fans thus far. While it’s only further setting the groundwork of what next to expect from the rest of the season, fans are already eager to see where it’s all going. Thankfully this season is going to have the same total number of episodes as the anime had for its first two seasons as revealed on its official website.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Reveals How Many Episodes It Will Last For

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The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 has confirmed it will be running for 24 episodes, much like the first two seasons. Spread over four Blu-ray/DVD volumes hitting shelves in Japan, this third season will be broken into two cours. The first cour of the series will be airing its new episodes through the Fall, then the anime will be taking a break for a few months before returning for its second cour of episodes sometime next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. So there’s quite a lot coming in the future for the anime.

If you wanted to catch the new episodes as they air in Japan, you can now find The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 streaming with Crunchyroll Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian Subcontinent (along with being available for Netflix only in select regions of Asia). With a big mystery at play as a new famine seems to be on the horizon, there might be a mystery that even Maomao won’t be able to solve before it’s all said and done. That makes it all the more intriguing.

What’s Next for The Apothecary Diaries?

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The Apothecary Diaries has become such a massive franchise over the last few years that the third season is far from everything that’s set to make its debut this year. Coming to theaters in Japan later December is a feature film debut for the franchise, but international release plans for it have yet to be revealed as of this time. The Apothecary Diaries: The Movie is going to cover a story not seen in the light novels or anime releases, and you can actually check out the first trailer for it in the video above.

That’s not all that’s in the works for the franchise’s immediate future either. The Apothecary Diaries is also in the works on a new live-action series with Prime Video (that already has the creator’s seal of approval), and even a new video game release. There’s something for every kind of fan coming, so are you excited for the future of The Apothecary Diaries? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!