New The Apothecary Diaries Movie Confirms U.S. Release With Big Screen Plans

The Apothecary Diaries is back in action this Fall with the third season of the TV anime series, and it has been confirmed that the new feature film debut for the franchise is coming to the big screen across North America too. The Apothecary Diaries has quickly become one of the most popular franchises in just the last few years, and after two seasons of the TV series the franchise is set to expand with all other sorts of franchises. These include the now airing third season, and a new feature film.

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Along with the release of the third season of the TV anime series, The Apothecary Diaries is also going to hit theaters in Japan later this December with its very first feature film outing. Thankfully, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have now confirmed that the new film will be releasing across theaters in North America and worldwide territories in the near future. Which is something that fans of the anime can look forward to as it teases a brand new story from the original creator themselves.

The Apothecary Diaries Movie Confirms U.S. Theaters Release

©2026 “The Apothecary Diaries” The Movie Project ©Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos

Officially licensed under the title of The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have confirmed via press release that the new feature film outing will be heading to theaters across North America and worldwide territories (excluding Asia) at a later date. No concrete release window or date for the international release of the movie has yet to be revealed as of this time of the initial announcement, but release details will be confirmed soon enough given that it’s going to be releasing in Japan soon.

The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure will be hitting theaters in Japan on December 11th, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out more about the project and its international release soon enough. Directed by Norihiro Naganuma for TOHO Animation STUDIO, the new movie features an original story from series creator Natsu Hyuuga that was not seen in the original light novel releases. And as one would expect from such an outing, there’s a big new mystery that Maomao is going to need to figure out.

What’s Next for The Apothecary Diaries?

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The Apothecary Diaries has even more planned alongside the release of its new movie (of which you can watch the trailer for the Japanese release in the video above). You can currently find the latest episodes of Season 3 of the TV anime now streaming with Crunchyroll as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and then it will be returning for its second half next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule hitting next year. But there are also some other big projects now in the work for the increasingly popular franchise.

The Apothecary Diaries is also coming our way next year with a brand new video game release, and is also in the works on a new live-action series with Prime Video. On top of the now releasing light novel and manga releases, there’s more of The Apothecary Diaries than ever. Are you excited to see The Apothecary Diaries on the big screen? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!