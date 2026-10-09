5 Fall 2026 Anime That Nailed Their Premiere

It is already the last season of 2026, but the anime industry is still not done for the year, as the Fall season is filled with dozens of great anime that have already aired, with many more yet to come. In the first week, fans got to see the return of many great anime with new seasons, proving that this season is an epic one for series returning with their new seasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, there are many new anime debuting as well, including an anime adaptation of a cancelled Shonen Jump manga. While there are already dozens of anime airing weekly and more yet to come, it can be a bit much to decide what anime to watch. Therefore, one factor that could help fans narrow down the list is the quality of their premiere episodes, and there are five in particular that totally nailed their premieres.

5) Psyren

Image courtesy of Statelight

One of the new anime that no one could have expected to come out this season is actually Psyren, which stems from the manga that was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump almost 20 years ago before being cancelled. However, this year has proven that cancelled manga can still get anime adaptations, and Psyren‘s premiere nailed it. Since the series stems from the shonen genre, its premiere does well to capture the essence of shonen.

However, what makes it stand out is how the anime preserves the era of late-2000s anime, with the studio giving it the perfect animation style. But it is actually the narrative, featuring the main character receiving a red phone card from a telephone of all things, that makes it capture the vibe. As the episode comes to an end, it presents a survival game narrative with its main character, embodying the perfect rowdy shonen protagonist and positioning this anime to emerge as the best shonen anime of Fall 2026.

4) The Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

One of the most anticipated Fall 2026 titles is undoubtedly The Apothecary Diaries Season 3, and its premiere proves why this anime continues to be a historical drama series that everyone loves. The premiere immediately dives into what makes this anime so great, featuring multilayered drama with Maomao and Jinshi both positioned in the appropriate places, while slowly setting up the pieces for what is to come throughout the rest of the season.

While some fans might be feeling off about the premiere’s slow pacing, it is actually this masterpiece element that draws viewers in. It is done through Maomao, as she depicts what is happening with the locust situation, allowing viewers to feel like they are participating in the unfolding mystery rather than simply having everything laid out and explained to them. With the premiere setting up the beloved characters’ reunion and the villain as well, The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 couldn’t have started on a better note.

3) Black Clover Season 2

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover‘s return as one of the biggest shonen anime has been awaited since the anime went on hiatus in March 2021, as fans have been desperately wanting to see the next steps in Asta’s story. With the manga even shifting magazines, fans were really worried about the anime’s future; however, after many prayers and wishes, the anime is finally back with its second season, and it looks crisp and amazing. The premiere immediately picks up where it left off.

Without wasting any time, it sees Asta’s new power upgrade being set in motion against the enemies coming in this new arc, while the villains themselves make an impact as the fight also begins to play out in the first episode. With this pacing, the anime has made it clear that it will abandon the slow pacing of the previous season, as it adapts around four chapters and more, aiming to adapt the rest of the material as soon as possible. While this is a better approach, as the anime has been accused of slow pacing, it is disappointing that even Black Clover is abandoning the long format, hinting that the long-running Shonen Jump era has come to an end entirely.

2) Overgeared

Image courtesy of 100studio

It seems to have become the norm for every new season of the year to feature an anime that is compared to Solo Leveling, especially those adapted from Korean webcomics, or Webtoons. This Fall has Overgeared, which, from its premise, makes it clear that it has elements of Solo Leveling; however, it has its own nuances on top of those elements, making it an engaging anime.

Overgeared does this through its protagonist and gaming system. With the protagonist’s in-game name being Grid and the game, Satisfy, providing real-life status and money, Grid’s journey is about gaining status through the game, as he is a loser in real life. What makes Grid’s journey different is that he isn’t afraid to show his weak side, which is presented in a comical way, making the anime feel humorous while also providing a self-improvement journey. This makes it worlds apart from Solo Leveling and gives it a refreshing feel.

1) Blue Box Season 2

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment

While almost all the other series on this list are about action elements in some way, Blue Box Season 2 is the anime airing this season that feels the most refreshing, as it has the perfect blend of sports and romance that makes it so different. However, the premiere of the second season goes even further by depicting Chinatsu and Taiki’s first date, which fans have been wanting to see for a long time, creating the perfect romantic tension.

Yet the series continues to present its sports element, and this time, it does so boldly, reminding fans, and even the main characters, that sports are an important part of their lives and balancing the two will prove to be very difficult for them. The anime presents this through two scenarios involving both of them. This makes Blue Box‘s premiere stand out much more than the others and gears it up for the next episodes, which will make this anime arguably stand out even more in the Fall 2026 season.