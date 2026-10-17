The Apothecary Diaries Movie Expands Cast With New Trailers – Watch

The Apothecary Diaries is now in the works on its very first feature film outing, and some new teaser trailers are showing off more of the new additions to the expanding cast of characters. The Apothecary Diaries is currently in the midst of a new takeover this Fall with the third season of the TV anime now airing new episodes, but that’s far from all that’s going to be on offer. The franchise is also hitting the big screen with its first movie in Japan this December, and we’re steadily seeing more and more.

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The Apothecary Diaries will first be hitting theaters across Japan later this December with its first feature film, and it’s going to be a brand new story from the original creator themselves. This new story sees Jinshi and Maomao heading to a whole new region, and as a result they’ll be meeting a new cast of characters at the center of the movie’s big mystery. You can check out the two new teaser trailers revealing more of The Apothecary Diaries movie cast below.

When Does The Apothecary Diaries Movie Come Out?

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The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure will be hitting theaters across Japan on December 11th, but thankfully has already revealed it’s going to have an international launch too. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have confirmed that they will be releasing the new movie across theaters in North America and other international territories (excluding Asia) at a later date, but no concrete release date or window has been announced as of this time. So fans worried they’ll miss out on the movie won’t have to wait too long to check it out.

The new voices joining the cast of The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure include the likes of Kensho Ono as Sujia, Ryota Takeuchi as Eisho, Jiro Saito as Kaja, and they can be seen in the teaser trailer above (along with another character that has yet to be fully revealed as of this time). Other new additions include Ai Mikami as Yinshan and Miyuki Sawashiro as Ruoqing, who is the titular “late lady” who sparks the new film’s journey overall. You can check out their special highlight teaser trailer in the video below.

What to Know for The Apothecary Diaries Movie

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These new cast additions join the previously announced new arrivals Mariya Ise as Mu Qing, Nobuo Tobita as Biro, Kumiko Watanabe as Shuu, and Hirofumi Nojima as Bisen. Naturally, Takeo Otsuka and Aoi Yuki will also be returning for The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure as the voices of Jinshi and Maomao respectively. Directed by Norihiro Naganuma for TOHO Animation STUDIO, this new movie is going to feature a brand new story from original novel series creator Natsu Hyuga that has not been seen in the anime releases or manga thus far.

The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure sees Maomao and Jinshi heading to a new region in order to fulfill the late wishes of a late concubine, and as a result is sparks a whole new kind of mystery as Maomao discovers that the concubine’s body has been kept in pristine condition despite passing away years before. It’s bound to be a fun new journey, so make sure to check out the original TV anime series now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

How are you feeling about the new The Apothecary Diaries movie so far? What do you want to see go down? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!