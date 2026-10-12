New The Apothecary Diaries Movie Trailer Reveals First Look at New Characters – Watch

The Apothecary Diaries is making its way to the big screen later this year with a new movie, and a new teaser trailer has now revealed the first look at some of the new characters coming our way soon. The Apothecary Diaries has been one of the most popular anime adaptations of the last few years. Following the end of the second season, it was announced that the franchise would continue with both a third season and feature film release. Now both of these projects are in motion.

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The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure is a not seen in Hyuga Natsu’s original novels and the creator is adding some new characters to the mix for the occasion. With Jinshi and Maomao tasked with heading to a new region in order to fulfill the last wishes of a late concubine, a new teaser trailer for the movie has revealed the voice cast behind some of the new characters making their respective debuts.

The Apothecary Diaries Movie Confirms New Voice Cast With New Teaser

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The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure has now revealed more of the new cast members fleshing out the Bi Clan that will be introduced in the new movie. Following the previously confirmed reveal of Mariya Ise as Mu Qing, this new teaser trailer has now confirmed Nobuo Tobita as the head of the clan Biro, Kumiko Watanabe as Biro’s wide Shuu, and Hirofumi Nojima as the oldest son Bisen. More new characters will be revealed in the coming days, so it’s certainly something new to look forward to as the film gets closer to its launch.

The Apothecary Diaries: The Late Lady’s Treasure will first be hitting theaters across Japan on December 11th, and thankfully it has also been confirmed that Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be bringing the film to theaters in North America at a later date. No confirmed date has been confirmed for its international launch as of this time, but it will be directed by Norihiro Naganuma for TOHO Animation STUDIO. It’s also going to feature a brand new story from the original creator themselves, so it won’t interfere too much with the ongoing TV anime.

Where to Catch Up With The Apothecary Diaries

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The Apothecary Diaries is back on TV screens this Fall with the highly anticipated third season of the anime, and it has been confirmed to run for 24 episodes in total. The first cour will be wrapping up its run later this year, but then there will be a break in between before the series comes back to finish out the third season next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. And this new season has already sparked a much bigger mystery that Maomao and Jinshi need to get to the bottom of.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s released thus far, you can find The Apothecary Diaries now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in the meantime. An English dub release is planned for the third season’s episodes, but a release date has for it has yet to be confirmed. But there’s also a new live-action series and video game release now in the works as well. What are you hoping to see in the new The Apothecary Diaries movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!