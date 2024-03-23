The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Announced

The Apothecary Diaries has announced that it will be returning for Season 2 of the anime! The Winter 2024 anime schedule is officially coming to an end, and that means there are tons of anime that are ending their respective runs. One of the bigger, yet more quiet releases for the last several months was The Apothecary Diaries. Beginning its adaptation of Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino's original light novel series last Fall, The Apothecary Diaries is ending its run as one of the major standout releases of the Winter 2024 anime schedule overall. Thankfully, it won't be the end of it overall.

The Apothecary Diaries aired the final episode of the anime's debut season this weekend, and with it announced that Season 2 of the series was already in the works. The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release some time in 2025, and will likely featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season. You can check out the announcement teaser for The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 in the video above, and the special poster for the new season below:

What Is The Apothecary Diaries?

Based on the original line of light novels from Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino, The Apothecary Diaries' first season ran for 24 episodes overall. Directed by Norihiro Naganuma for TOHO animation and OLM, Yukiko Nakatani designs the characters, and Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Arisa Okehazama are composing the music. If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself before the new season hits in 2025, you can now find the anime exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease what to expect from The Apothecary Diaries as such, "Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she's sold as a lowly servant to the emperor's palace. But she wasn't meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she's making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!"

