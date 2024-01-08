The Apothecary Diaries Shares Cour 2 Opening: Watch

Are you ready for more episodes of The Apothecary Diaries? If so, you are in luck! The anime made its debut last year, and it is slated to kickstart the 2024 anime slate. New episodes of The Apothecary Diaries are on the way, and we've just been gifted a new opening to celebrate.

As you can see above, the new opening for The Apothecary Diaries puts our faves center stage. We can see everyone from Maomao to Jinshi in this reel. Of course, they are all set against a rather gorgeous setting, and we get to see Maomao get to work with her precious herbs.

In the background, a new track by Uru can be heard titled "Ambivalent". The track is plenty catchy, and it pairs well with the anime's new ending. After all, Wacci was asked to perform the new single "Love is Medicine" which suits the anime pretty well.

If you are not familiar with The Apothecary Diaries, you should know the series got its start in 2011 online before its journey in print began. Created by Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino, the historical drama is set in a fictional world loosely inspired by Imperial China. It is there we meet Maomao, a young girl from the red-light district who wants to become an apothecary. After traffickers bring her to the palace, a series of events gives Maomao a chance to live her dream with help from several ladies-in-waiting and a charming eunuch named Jinshi.

Want to know more about The Apothecary Diaries? No sweat! You can read its official synopsis below:

"Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she's sold as a lowly servant to the emperor's palace. But she wasn't meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she's making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!"

