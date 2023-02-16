The Apothecary Diaries Anime Announced With Trailer, Poster

The medium of anime takes the opportunity to explore some wild stories via countless television series, movies, video games, and many other avenues. Keeping this in mind, not every story in the anime realm follows transforming characters and world-shattering battles, with another new anime confirmed that follows a young woman attempting to use her pharmaceutical skills to solve mysteries in The Apothecary Diaries. First arriving as a light novel series, the series will receive an anime adaptation, sharing a trailer and poster to prove it.

The upcoming production includes the following creative minds working behind the scenes:

Character Designer: Yukiko Nakatani (Tropical-Rouge! Precure)

Color Designer: Misato Aida

Art Director: Katsumi Takao

CGI Director: Yu Nagai

Director of Photography: Rumi Ishiguro

Editor: Daisuke Imai

Sound Director: Shoji Hata

Music: Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss), Alisa Okehazama (Jujutsu Kaisen)

The Apothecary Diaries Trailer And Poster

You can check out the first trailer from Toho Animation for the new anime series arriving later this year, along with a new poster showing off our heroine:

The publisher of the original The Apothecary Diaries, J-Novel Club, released an official description of the series:

"In the East is a land ruled by an emperor, whose consorts and serving women live in a sprawling complex known as the hougong, the rear palace. Maomao, an unassuming girl raised in an unassuming town by her apothecary father, never imagined the rear palace would have anything to do with her—until she was kidnapped and sold into service there. Though she looks ordinary, Maomao has a quick wit, a sharp mind, and an extensive knowledge of medicine. That's her secret, until she encounters a resident of the palace at least as perceptive as she is: the head eunuch, Jinshi. He sees through Maomao's façade and makes her a lady-in-waiting to none other than the Emperor's favorite consort… so she can taste the lady's food for poison! At her lady's side, Maomao starts to learn about everything that goes on in the rear palace—not all of it seemly. Can she ever lead a quiet life, or will her powers of deduction and insatiable curiosity bring her ever more adventures, and ever more dangers?"

