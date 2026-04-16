The Apothecary Diaries Star Opens Up About Season 2’s Best Character: “I’m Glad She Is Alive”

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 is still a few months away, and it’s going to be more exciting than ever. The story took a major turn in the second season’s finale and will continue to surprise fans with more mysteries and plot twists. After the fall of the Shi Clan, the lives of Maomao and those in the palace have changed completely. While fans await the upcoming season and the feature film, a retrospective screening was held in Japan for the first two seasons of the anime. The voice actors also took part in a special stage greeting and discussed their experience working on the show and what fans need to look forward to next.

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The details of the event were shared by the official website of the anime, where Asami Seto, the voice behind Loulan/Shisui, shared her thoughts on the character and the second season’s finale.

The Apothecary Diaries Star Discusses Loulan’s Conclusion in Season 2

Image Courtesy of TOHO

During the event, Seto shared, “The hairpin that Jinshi gave to Maomao because he wanted to protect her ended up protecting what Maomao wanted to protect most, so it was a satisfying conclusion!”

Season 2 not only focused on the evolving relationship between Jinshi and Maomao, but we also got to see Maomao getting closer to another girl her age. Shisui makes her appearance in the first episode of the latest season, and her cheerful personality immediately captured the viewers’ attention. She was quirky and cheerful, so much so that no one could have expected Shisui to be actually Loulan, the daughter of the esteemed Shi Clan and the newly appointed Pure Consort.

The anime adapted four volumes of the novel, featuring the rebellion of the Shi Clan, which primarily focused on Loulan. She did everything she could to protect the children of the Shi Clan, but she knew her fate was sealed. She entrusted the safety of the children to Maomaobefore bidding farewell. As a parting gift, Maomao let her borrow her hairpin, hoping they would meet someday. It was thanks to that hairpin that Loulan survived a bullet and escaped the fortress.

Loulan’s Voice Actor Teases The Character’s Return

Image Courtesy of TOHO

During the same event, Seto also added, “Speaking from a viewer’s perspective, I’m glad she’s alive. I still have a chance to appear in the third season or the movie…or maybe not!”

As the finale of Season 2 ends, the anime features Loulan trading the hairpin in exchange for a cicada made of jade. After barely surviving the incident, she changed her name to Tamamo and is planning to go to the other side of the adventure. Ever since her childhood, Loulan was never able to live life on her own terms, and now she finally has a chance at freedom. Maomao and the others still have no idea that she survived, and they may never find out.

However, thanks to the cryptic message by the voice actor, there’s a chance Loulan might appear in the anime again. While it’s unclear if the appearance will be in the third season or the film, we can expect to see the character again, even if it’s a flashback. Loulan became one of the most beloved characters in the series, and her journey ahead remains unknown in the original story.

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