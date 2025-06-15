The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Reunites Maomao and Jinshi as the Battle Reaches Its Climax

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 nears its conclusion with the biggest plot twist in the series so far. The season focused on Jinshi’s past and his identity as the Crown Prince. The first season had pretty much confirmed that he’s more than just an Eunuch in charge of overseeing the Rear Palace. Maomao had already figured out he’s likely to be a member of the royal family, but knows the secret is too big for her to know. Hence, she kept avoiding Jinshi’s confession during the Hunting Tournament. The story takes a major turn after that as Maomao finds herself in grave danger.

Suirei, the Court Lady responsible for committing several crimes in the first season, including attempting Jinshi’s assassination, returns as an Eunuch in this season. She managed to slip past them because of her height and her low voice. Pretending to threaten Shisui, Suirei takes Maomao with her to a village of the Shi Clan. The Shi Clan, or rather, Shenmei, has been planning a rebellion for years, as an act of revenge. While Shishou stays silent about the situation, the sisters use every trick in their arsenal to ensure they don’t get executed with the rest of the clan. In the recent episode, Jinshi and Maomao finally come face-to-face.

Maomao Finally Learns Jinshi’s True Identity

Despite Shenmei’s years of planning and possessing modern weaponry, Jinshi has a clear advantage in the battle. The casualties on his end would have been far worse if not for Loulan and Suirei. Maomao, on the other hand, got mixed up in a dangerous situation, but now she’s safe thanks to Jinshi taking charge of the battle. When she was kidnapped from the Rear Palace, Jinshi almost went insane trying to look for her. As an Eunuch overseeing the Rear Palace, his hands were tied. Despite all the clues provided to him, he couldn’t go and save from the Shi Clan’s stronghold if he held on to his fake identity.

While he had to lead the battle as Ka Zuigetsu, the Moon Prince, for the sake of the kingdom, there was also his desire to bring her back safe and sound. The reunion barely lasts for a minute before Jinshi has to leave for urgent business. The battle isn’t over unless he captures Shenmei and Shishou. However, before Jinshi leaves Maomao’s side, one of the soldiers addresses him as the Crown Prince, but the former refuses the title, saying Gyokoyou has given birth to the new Crown Prince.

Despite Maomao’s speculation about his connection with Ah-Duo, Jinshi is believed to be the Emperor’s younger brother. The only reason he was first in line to the throne was because the Emperor’s previous son with Lihua died shortly after his birth. Losing that status isn’t an issue to Jinshi because he wasn’t interested in the throne in the first place. The second season is reaching its finale, and it’s clear he has forsaken his fake identity.