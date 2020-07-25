The Dragon Prince Fans are Excited to See the Entire Saga on Netflix
The Dragon Prince recently surprised fans everywhere when it announced during its Comic-Con at Home panel that Netflix is officially going to be airing the entire saga of the series. Meaning that it has been renewed for not only Season 4, but Seasons 5,6, and 7 as well! Following the end of the third season last year, things have been relatively quiet from the Wonderstorm produced animated series so fans had been beginning to wonder whether or not we would be seeing more. So after that kind of uncertainty, getting this huge renewal was definitely great news to hear for many.
Now officially touted as The Dragon Prince Saga that fans were hoping for, there has been a ton of excitement from fans online as they can now rest easy knowing that the entire story will be told. Unfortunately there is no concrete release date for the fourth season yet, and not much has been seen from these new episodes, but many fans are willing to wait as long as it takes because now we are getting the entire story!
Read on to see what fans are saying about The Dragon Prince Saga's massive renewal, and let us know what you think! Are you excited to see what's next from the next four seasons? What did you think of the first three seasons so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
LET'S GOOOOOOO
Lets GO!!!!— Alexis Colon-Chavez (@manoftomorrow52) July 24, 2020
"Astonished, Amazed, and so Incredibly Happy"
#TheDragonPrince has-been renewed not just for S4, but the ENTIRE SAGA. I'm astonished, amazed, and SO INCREDIBLY HAPPY. We did it guys, we made it! Love you all 😀 pic.twitter.com/FMFaNqNmCr— Adam Arnett (@AdamArnett11) July 24, 2020
Cosplay Fit for a Saga!
DID SOMEONE SAY WE'RE GETTING A SAGA? #TheDragonPrince #TheSagaIsComing #tdp pic.twitter.com/uZK9TFZhvf— ⟠ Don't Call Me Alli ⧖ (@Ember_Phantom) July 25, 2020
AMAZING!
Amazing— Peón Orco (@UnIncredulo) July 24, 2020
It's Got Callum's Approval!
i'm so happy for @thedragonprince getting their saga green-lit! i cosplayed callum for the panel. this show has made such an immense, positive impact on my life, including saving it. i cant wait to see the cast and crew help tell its tale! #TheDragonPrince pic.twitter.com/0TV8XGKWjJ— Simon (@diskm0) July 24, 2020
LOVE
I love this show!!!!— M.A.G.E (@_MAGE11) July 24, 2020
We Got the Saga!
Super quick #TheDragonPrince doodle! We got the saga!!!! pic.twitter.com/CKBP03RABZ— Audrey (@Aam_Arts) July 24, 2020
Think of All the Great Art Coming Our Way!
(this is on my instagram but)
THE SAGA— someone who's trying #thesagaiscoming (@moonshadow_art) July 25, 2020
WE’RE GETTING IT
I’M SO HAPPY#tdpseason4 #TheDragonPrince pic.twitter.com/jFkL72OXUl
Worth the Wait!
We have waited too long yet it's worth it #TheSagaIsComing #TheDragonPrince pic.twitter.com/zMhiTOhryE— Faith (@nemequittapas) July 24, 2020
