The Dragon Prince Fans are Excited to See the Entire Saga on Netflix

The Dragon Prince recently surprised fans everywhere when it announced during its Comic-Con at Home panel that Netflix is officially going to be airing the entire saga of the series. Meaning that it has been renewed for not only Season 4, but Seasons 5,6, and 7 as well! Following the end of the third season last year, things have been relatively quiet from the Wonderstorm produced animated series so fans had been beginning to wonder whether or not we would be seeing more. So after that kind of uncertainty, getting this huge renewal was definitely great news to hear for many.

Now officially touted as The Dragon Prince Saga that fans were hoping for, there has been a ton of excitement from fans online as they can now rest easy knowing that the entire story will be told. Unfortunately there is no concrete release date for the fourth season yet, and not much has been seen from these new episodes, but many fans are willing to wait as long as it takes because now we are getting the entire story!

Read on to see what fans are saying about The Dragon Prince Saga's massive renewal, and let us know what you think! Are you excited to see what's next from the next four seasons? What did you think of the first three seasons so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!