The Dragon Prince Season 4 Releases First Clip: Watch

The time has come! It won't be much longer before The Dragon Prince returns to Netflix, and the streaming service is hyping fans for the comeback. Not long ago, netizens were given their first peek at season four when The Dragon Prince put forward its first poster. And now, the series has given fans an entire clip to enjoy.

As you can see below, The Dragon Prince has released over two minutes of footage from season four. It sets up just some of the mysteries the animated series plans to tackle when it returns. And of course, its artwork looks as gorgeous as ever thanks to Bardel Entertainment.

Much has changed since the Battle of the Storm Spire...



Discover what different fates await two powerful young mages, Claudia and Callum, in the first official clip from SEASON 4 of #TheDragonPrince!



Coming this November ✨ Only on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/HUZZvNfllO — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) July 22, 2022

For those unfamiliar with The Dragon Prince, the series is a Netflix original from creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. The show debuted in September 2018 to rave reviews, and Netflix has ordered a total of seven seasons already thanks to its popularity. So if fantasy adventures are your thing, this animated series is a must-watch!

Want to know more about The Dragon Prince? You can read up on its official description here: "Four full moons past, humans crossed into the magical lands of Xadia and committed an unspeakable crime: They destroyed the only egg of the Dragon King and Queen. Now a young Moonshadow elf assassin has been sent on her first mission; she will make the humans pay for their heinous act. But before she can complete her task, she and two human princes make an astonishing discovery . . . a discovery that could change everything. And so the three reluctant allies set off in a desperate attempt to stop the coming war. Their journey won't be easy, but the trio soon learns that the most serious threat to their quest can't be fought with magic or physical strength. Can these young heroes overcome the longstanding hatred between humans and elves, and restore peace to their world!"

