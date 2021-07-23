The Dragon Prince Creators Share Season 4 Release Date Update

✖

The creators behind The Dragon Prince gave a new update on Season 4's release date! Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment's original Netflix animated series has amassed quite the dedicated following for its first three seasons released with the streaming service, and fans were treated to a huge surprise when it was announced at last year's Comic-Con at Home panel for the series that The Dragon Prince would be able to finish out its seven book saga with the service as Netflix picked it up for not only Season 4, but Seasons 4 through 7 altogether. But when can we expect to see it land?

The series offered fans an update earlier this year about the progress of the season and how it had been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a new update from series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmord during this year's Comic-Con at Home panel is definitely putting it at a much better spot. While Ehasz confirmed that there's still no release date for the fourth season, unfortunately, the series is being built in several different ways for not only this next season but for what's coming beyond it as well.

(Photo: Netflix)

As The Dragon Prince co-creator Aaron Ehasz explained during the Comic-Con at Home panel, "I know a lot of people are anxious to hear what's going on. Thank you for your patience. Thank you for waiting. We don't have a date yet." But the more promising part of the update comes with how much of the show has been put together, "The team has been enthusiastically, energetically building the show, building the saga, building Season 4 and the oncoming seasons. We're in the middle of production," Ehasz continued.

"We've been recording the actors. Many scripts are written. Beautiful designs are coming back, and storyboards, and it's a very exciting time. So we are building it, and we're excited," Ehasz stated. But while there's no date yet, Ehasz promised fans will get more information as soon as it becomes available, "I wish I could give you more news today, but I can't yet. As soon as we have any kind of date or visibility on dates, we will provide it. But we're building something we're really proud of and I think you're gonna love."

The Dragon Prince won a Daytime Emmy for its run thus far, so there's no telling what we can see from the future of this series and that's what makes this wait for Season 4 all the more exciting, if admittedly tough.