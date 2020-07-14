The God of High School is Still Hyping Fans with Newest Episode
Crunchyroll and Webtoon's collaborative efforts continued this Summer with an anime adaptation of Yongje Park's long running webcomic, and the newest episode of The God of High School is still keeping the hype with fans. After a debut episode stunned fans everywhere with its intricately animated fights, the second episode of the series kicked things off even more as the series continued through its grand tournament. The second episode of the series introduced more of the world surrounding the fights, and fans have been eating it up as there's a ton of excitement for what's to come.
The God of High School trended on social media after fans flocked to Twitter to celebrate the premiere of the series, and while the second episode had not exactly hit those same heights its clear by the love from fans that this series is going to be one of the standout hits of the Summer season overall if it keeps on this great track!
Read on to see what fans are saying about The God of High School Episode 2, and let us know what you think! Did The God of High School keep the hype going with its newest episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Keep an Eye on Those Fights!
Watch the god of high school if you appreciate high quality animation pic.twitter.com/ScwMT424Pa— ❄️Izuku❄️ (@izukuuu_shonen) July 13, 2020
Let's Hope All the Fights Are This Good!
Just finished the new ep of The God of Highschool, loved it, Mori with a 🐐 entrance, these fights have been great so far💯 pic.twitter.com/3s2WBugkgv— 💰Greed💰| CR: Pokemon Adventures (@thesinofgreeda) July 13, 2020
The Best Girl of High School
My favourite character in The god of high school anime 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/RdPfd8Bx3d— Noor 💫 (@Moonlliight9) July 6, 2020
The Best Boy of High School
OKAY THAT'S IT, NOW IM CRAZY OVER #THEGODOFHIGHSCHOOL!!!— the_kween_edea (@the_kween_edea) July 14, 2020
Episode 2 is DOPE!!!! Jin Mori I love you! #TheGodofHighSchoolEp2 #JinMori #RenewalTaekwondo pic.twitter.com/3EvXZy41Wm
Iron Man...That You?
Yo wtf Tony stark doing in the god of High School? pic.twitter.com/l04y4ETeDw— little giant (@impyscribbles) July 13, 2020
In Summary:
Summing up God of Highschool; pic.twitter.com/8wpzzGOVEl— Lqvese 💤 (@SadisticLqve) July 13, 2020
Even More Fighters are on the Way!
Seriously in love with this anime, i honestly cant wait for next ep each week. Jin is straight fire. What a g.— Killua⚡ (@Imzzzy_) July 14, 2020
The animations great and so is the music. Wonder who is this new powerful character is. Took Jin down without touching him! 🔥 #TheGodofHighSchool #GodofHighSchool pic.twitter.com/GJeATNX7P7
Anime of the Year?
The god of high school is official. Only 2 episodes in and it’s probably my favorite anime this year. #TheGodofHighSchool #anime pic.twitter.com/bCIQ9t1H4Q— CJ from NJ (@cjthenorthstar) July 14, 2020
