The God of High School is Still Hyping Fans with Newest Episode

Crunchyroll and Webtoon's collaborative efforts continued this Summer with an anime adaptation of Yongje Park's long running webcomic, and the newest episode of The God of High School is still keeping the hype with fans. After a debut episode stunned fans everywhere with its intricately animated fights, the second episode of the series kicked things off even more as the series continued through its grand tournament. The second episode of the series introduced more of the world surrounding the fights, and fans have been eating it up as there's a ton of excitement for what's to come.

The God of High School trended on social media after fans flocked to Twitter to celebrate the premiere of the series, and while the second episode had not exactly hit those same heights its clear by the love from fans that this series is going to be one of the standout hits of the Summer season overall if it keeps on this great track!

Read on to see what fans are saying about The God of High School Episode 2