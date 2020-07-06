The God of High School Trends on Social Media Following Series Premiere

The God of High School has finally made its debut as part of the new wave of Summer 2020 anime, and the series premiere has been such a hit that the new anime actually is trending on social media! As a joint effort between Crunchyroll and Webtoon, the Korean manhwa from Yongje Park has finally made its way to anime. As one of the most surprising projects in Crunchyroll's new line up of originals, there was a huge amount of hype and fan anticipation heading into this debut adaptation considering the already massive fanbase of the original webcomic.

Thankfully that hype seems to have been met with a worthy premiere, and now not only are fans of the original celebrating the premiere of the anime but new fans are being drawn into the world again. The God of High School has been so hyped, that now old and new fans have gotten the series trending on Twitter!

This is the first big trending series of the season so far, so now there are going to be more eyes on The God of High School to see what's coming next! Read on to see what fans are saying about The God of High School, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! If you like, you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!