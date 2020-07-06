The God of High School Trends on Social Media Following Series Premiere
The God of High School has finally made its debut as part of the new wave of Summer 2020 anime, and the series premiere has been such a hit that the new anime actually is trending on social media! As a joint effort between Crunchyroll and Webtoon, the Korean manhwa from Yongje Park has finally made its way to anime. As one of the most surprising projects in Crunchyroll's new line up of originals, there was a huge amount of hype and fan anticipation heading into this debut adaptation considering the already massive fanbase of the original webcomic.
Thankfully that hype seems to have been met with a worthy premiere, and now not only are fans of the original celebrating the premiere of the anime but new fans are being drawn into the world again. The God of High School has been so hyped, that now old and new fans have gotten the series trending on Twitter!
This is the first big trending series of the season so far, so now there are going to be more eyes on The God of High School to see what's coming next! Read on to see what fans are saying about The God of High School, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! If you like, you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Already Better than One Piece?
After watching 900+ episodes of One Piece, and a whole one episode of God Of Highschool, I can honestly say pic.twitter.com/V6Lpkmc4wQ— Wōden | CW: Bleach (@Wodencreativ) July 6, 2020
Better than Tower of God?
God of Highschool anime is adapted so much better than Tower of God’s 😭 pic.twitter.com/crvgH348IY— 🍁Jaro🍁#BLM ✊🏾 (@jarajoart) July 6, 2020
Did You Start it Yet?
Y’all better start God of Highschool pic.twitter.com/dmEk6nDhdB— 𝕃𝕢𝕧𝕖𝕤𝕖 🎌 (@FuhrerLqve) July 6, 2020
Thank You MAPPA!
God of High School is trending. People seems love it and the first episode is so good! THANK YOU MAPPA AND ALL THE STAFF! 😭❤️💯— Zilch ゼロ (OnS Ch. 92 therapy) (@Zilch_Saber) July 6, 2020
How About the Rest of the World?
At first God of High School was trending in Animation, but now it's currently trending in the United States.... is it possibly trending worldwide?! Someone from another country, please tell me.... #GodofHighSchool— Mi (@sooper_sleepy) July 6, 2020
Top of the New Gen!
This was so perfect bro
That episode solidified my opinion that God of highschool is gonna be one of the top new gens pic.twitter.com/5ZV8WSTSjk— 🈴️雷⃝影⃝❻⚡| God of Highschool SZN (@Jayzus___) July 6, 2020
Already Need that Second Episode!
god of highschool episode was gas need the next one 😭 pic.twitter.com/Dq65ktP8OC— kib👺 (@kiibby_) July 6, 2020
Those Fights Though?
DUDE MAPPA SNAPPED ON THESE FIGHTS IN GOD OF HIGHSCHOOL HOLY CRAP IS AMAZING!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NAZoFHrLHS— 🍃 Jake Uzumaki 🍃 TWEWY ANIME HYPE 🔥 (@jacobhuston14) July 6, 2020
