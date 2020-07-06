The God of High School Gets Fans Buzzing Over Its Epic Premiere

The God of High School has made its awaited debut, and fans are saying the show is absolute fire. The much-anticipated series was announced some time ago as a joint venture between Webtoon and Crunchyroll. With Mappa on board to create the anime, the hype was high for the hit manhwa, and fans admit the premiere lived up to all of their expectations.

For those who need a bit of context, The God of High School debuted on Crunchyroll earlier today. The series, which artist Yongje Park panned back in 2011, is known as one of the most successful manhwa on Naver Webtoon. Readers asked for the comic to be adapted into an anime for years, and Crunchyroll made those dreams a reality after striking a deal with Webtoon well over a year ago.

The God of High School finally debuted today, and netizens have nothing but love for the series. Its impressive animation, fluid fight sequences, and tight pacing make it a top contender for the summer season. Many are already saying the anime is the one to beat this cour, but it will have some tough competition thanks to Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World and Sword Art Online.

You can check out the slides below to see how fans are reacting to The God of High School, and you will find plenty of them geeking out over the animation of episode one. If Mappa keeps up the quality all season, Jin might become one of the strongest protagonists out there, and fans will be more than happy to watch his fights.

