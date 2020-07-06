The God of High School Gets Fans Buzzing Over Its Epic Premiere
The God of High School has made its awaited debut, and fans are saying the show is absolute fire. The much-anticipated series was announced some time ago as a joint venture between Webtoon and Crunchyroll. With Mappa on board to create the anime, the hype was high for the hit manhwa, and fans admit the premiere lived up to all of their expectations.
For those who need a bit of context, The God of High School debuted on Crunchyroll earlier today. The series, which artist Yongje Park panned back in 2011, is known as one of the most successful manhwa on Naver Webtoon. Readers asked for the comic to be adapted into an anime for years, and Crunchyroll made those dreams a reality after striking a deal with Webtoon well over a year ago.
The God of High School finally debuted today, and netizens have nothing but love for the series. Its impressive animation, fluid fight sequences, and tight pacing make it a top contender for the summer season. Many are already saying the anime is the one to beat this cour, but it will have some tough competition thanks to Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World and Sword Art Online.
You can check out the slides below to see how fans are reacting to The God of High School, and you will find plenty of them geeking out over the animation of episode one. If Mappa keeps up the quality all season, Jin might become one of the strongest protagonists out there, and fans will be more than happy to watch his fights.
Have you checked out the first episode of The God of High School? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Put Some Respect on It
prevnext
Alright been waiting for this adaptation of God of Highschool and gotta say its goated.— Soupy (@PeasPous) July 6, 2020
First episode already a BANGER pic.twitter.com/bxRUc8xjy2
Mappa Went Hard
prevnext
Mappa did God of Highschool fights justice pic.twitter.com/qUS0AT9A13— 𝑺𝒊𝒏 ★ (@PridefuISin) July 6, 2020
Bold Enough to Start a Fan-War
prevnext
After watching 900+ episodes of One Piece, and a whole one episode of God Of Highschool, I can honestly say pic.twitter.com/V6Lpkmc4wQ— Wōden | CW: Bleach (@Wodencreativ) July 6, 2020
Going Off
prevnext
DUDE MAPPA SNAPPED ON THESE FIGHTS IN GOD OF HIGHSCHOOL HOLY CRAP IS AMAZING!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NAZoFHrLHS— 🍃 Jake Uzumaki 🍃 TWEWY ANIME HYPE 🔥 (@jacobhuston14) July 6, 2020
An Exclusive Club
prevnext
god of highschool is the anime of the year with only one episode out not everyone can say that pic.twitter.com/WC0Gh6ml7z— canary / GOD OF HIGHSCHOOL (@goldenskyfox) July 6, 2020
Too Perfect for Words
prevnext
This was so perfect bro
That episode solidified my opinion that God of highschool is gonna be one of the top new gens pic.twitter.com/5ZV8WSTSjk— 🈴️雷⃝影⃝❻⚡| God of Highschool SZN (@Jayzus___) July 6, 2020
Gimme Gimme More
prevnext
god of highschool episode was gas need the next one 😭 pic.twitter.com/Dq65ktP8OC— kib👺 (@kiibby_) July 6, 2020
A Bold Call
prev
The OP f-cking slaps and this ED punches us straight in the stomach with feels 😭😭😭😭😭 God of Highschool is definitely anime of the year pic.twitter.com/uXkoOxBQit— ✿Riye Is Gay✿ 🔥Stan GOH, GrePre, Fugou Keiji🔥 (@RiyeERose) July 6, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.