The God of High School's Final Trailer Confirms Release Date

Crunchyroll is really trying to pull itself ahead in the war of streaming services by releasing some brand new series under the banner of "Crunchyroll Originals", with one of the biggest being the God of High School and the final trailer for the series has given us the release date for the upcoming anime that pits high schoolers against one another in one on one combat. The story, which revolves around a student named Jin who has proclaimed himself as the "strongest high schooler", will join the likes of In Spectre and Tower of God as some of the big new series that were created in part thanks to Crunchyroll.

The God of High School will also be produced by the same animation studio that is currently working on the final season for Attack On Titan, Studio MAPPA, and based on the animation that can be seen in this trailer, it just goes to show the level of quality that the animation house is pumping out. With God of High School holding to a Shonen style formula, focusing on battles wherein the combatants are attempting to attain the title of the God of High School for themselves, the latest trailer shows how fluid the animation is when it comes to the one on one combat.

The official description for God of High School reads as such:

"Jin Mori has proclaimed himself the strongest high schooler. His life changes when he's invited to participate in "God of High School," a tournament to determine the strongest high schooler of all. He's told that if he wins, any wish he makes will be granted... All the participants are powerful contenders who fight their hardest for their own wishes. What awaits them at the end of the tournament? A chaotic battle between unbelievably strong high school students is about to begin!"

The series itself will be released onto Crunchyroll on July 6th, with the streaming service also revealing that an English Dub is currently being produced as well, though the date for that is yet to be revealed.

