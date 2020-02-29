God of High School Anime Confirms Studio with First Poster

Crunchyroll is looking to make 2020 a big year for the streaming service with their upcoming Crunchyroll Originals line and one of their biggest additions, God of High School, has just released a new poster that also reveals the studio that will be bringing the anime to life. God of High School first appeared as a “webtoon” online several years ago, also getting an original animation as well as a mobile game. With Crunchyroll looking to unleash brand new series on the world as part of their “Crunchyroll Originals” line, it’s no surprise to see this popular property enter into the rotation.

The series itself focuses on our main protagonist Jin Mo-Ri, a teenager who practices the martial arts and finds himself a part of a world shattering tournament. With the combatants seemingly given the power of the Gods, Jin reveals an unlikely tie to the franchise of Dragon Ball, taking on the powers of the “Monkey God”, which was also a basis for the creation of Akira Toriyama’s Goku. Needless to say, the series will be a hard hitting one when it drops onto the streaming service of Crunchyroll later this year.

Reddit User Karma110 shared this brand new poster showing off the hard hitting heroes of the series, as well as confirming that the studio Crunchy Onigri LLC, working in tandem with Studio MAPPA, will be helping in bringing this brand new anime to the world:

The official description for God of High School reads as such:

“A high schooler and his friends will compete in an epic tournament borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way. Based on the comic by Yongje Park.”

Alongside God Of High School, series such as Tower Of God, FREAKANGELS, In Spectre, and several others will be released as a part of the Crunchyroll Originals line that will drop later this year! With the likes of Funimation and Netflix consistently trying to dominate the world of streaming animation, this brand new line for Crunchyroll certainly gives them a brand new hurdle to overcome!

