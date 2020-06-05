The God of High School Announces First Theme Songs

The God of High School continues Crunchyroll's big collaboration with WEBTOON this Summer, and Crunchyroll has announced the first set of theme songs for the big anime debut. Yongje Park's The God of High School is the second in the big slate of Korean web comic adaptations with WEBTOON following SIU's Tower of God, and fan expectations are currently sky high for the anime coming this July. Now the series is beginning to reveal more details as to what we could expect from this upcoming adaptation as The God of High School has confirmed its opening and ending themes.

As announced by Crunchyroll, the opening theme for The God of High School is titled "Contradiction feat. Tyler Carter" as performed by KSUKE. The ending theme for the series is titled "WIN" as performed by CIX. Crunchyroll also featured a comment from these artists for the upcoming themes as well.

KSUKE said the following about providing the opening theme for the new anime, “I’m excited that my new song 'Contradiction feat. Tyler Carter' is used as the opening song of The God of High School! I think it will make you feel stronger just by listening to it and it perfectly matches the battle scenes that are pinnacles of the anime! It will be available globally so I hope it reaches people around the world & enjoy listening to it along with the anime."

(Photo: Crunchyroll / WEBTOON)

Member of the CIX performers group, BX, had the following to say, “I remember The God of High School being quite famous even when I was a small child and it’s an honor that we get to sing its ending theme song. I’ve never participated in a project like this so I am excited and ready to go back and read the series again! Stay tuned for ‘WIN’ performed by CIX featured as the ending theme song of the anime The God of High School! Be sure to watch the anime in real time! Thank you."

There is currently no concrete release date for the series, but The God of High School is set to debut some time this July. Are you excited for The God of High School's big anime debut this July? What are you hoping to see from its big anime debut? Are you excited to see another webcomic getting the anime treatment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Crunchyroll

