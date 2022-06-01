Hunter x Hunter Fans Are Thriving After Its Latest Comeback Update

Hunter x Hunter has spent years telling the story of Gon and his fellow hunters thanks to creator Togashi Yoshihiro, and though the last chapter arrived in 2018, fans have been counting down the days until the Succession Contest Arc would continue. With recent days seeing Yoshihiro showing pages that he is currently working on via his new official Twitter Account, anime fans haven’t been shy about sharing their excitement for the series to finally return and once again follow the story of Gon.

Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has been posting updates of new manga pages that he is working on almost daily, showing that some serious ground is being covered when it comes to bringing back Hunter x Hunter and following the Succession Contest Arc and the princes that are currently at war:

https://twitter.com/Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp/status/1531834543920951296

Are you hyped to see the return of Gon and his fellow hunters? Do you have any predictions for how the Succession Contest Arc will come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of hunters.

