Hunter x Hunter's Comeback Will End Its Longest Hiatus to Date

It's been a number of years since we last saw the adventures of Gon and his fellow hunters as they battle against powerful threats, with the previous installment arriving in 2018. With creator Togashi Yoshihiro creating a new Twitter Account to hint at the return of the series as he works on new pages, the long-awaited anime comeback will put an end to the longest hiatus of Hunter x Hunter to date, with the Shonen series originally starting its journey in 1998 and continuing to release new chapters for decades.

The last chapter of Hunter x Hunter to hit the stands was Chapter 390, which continued the story of the Succession Contest Arc, a tale that saw Gon and his friends wrapped up in a storyline that involved in a war between a number of princes that all hold supernatural abilities. With the anime adaptation coming to a close in 2014, there is some material from Togashi Yoshihiro's epic tale that has yet to be brought to the small screen, though we're sure that there are plenty of hunter fans that would love to see some of these battles animated, especially the ones concerning the Phantom Troupe, the league of villains that recently saw Hisoka taking on Chrollo.

It has been over twelve hundred days since we last saw a new chapter of Hunter x Hunter hit the stands, and though the manga has seen some delays in the past, this current hiatus is the longest in the series' history and will hopefully be the longest for the remainder of the manga's run.

As it stands, Togashi has been tight-lipped as to whether or not the end is in sight for Hunter x Hunter, though the storyline certainly doesn't lead credence to the idea that Gon and his friends will be reaching their inevitable conclusion any time soon. Recently, Universal Studios Japan opened a new attraction celebrating the series, proving that despite its hiatus, the brawling franchise remains a major part of the anime world. Considering the reception that has been bursting forth from the internet following the announcement that Hunter x Hunter would return, it's clear it remains a fan favorite.

