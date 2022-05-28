Hunter x Hunter Creator Becomes Most Followed Mangaka on Twitter

✖

The return of Hunter x Hunter was years in the making, with fans crossing their fingers that they hadn't seen the last of Gon and his fellow hunters from the pen of mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi. With the latest chapter hitting the stands in 2018, the writer and artist of the series recently began a new Twitter account to hint that new pages were being worked on to continue Hunter x Hunter's Succession Contest Arc. Even though the Twitter account only began earlier this week, it has quickly helped Togashi receive the most followers on Twitter of any mangaka in the industry.

The previous mangaka who had the most followers was Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of My Hero Academia who routinely shares new artwork of his heroes and villains that emerged from the universe of UA Academy. With Horikoshi set to bring the story of Deku and his fellow heroes of Class 1-A to a close as the final arc takes place in the pages of the Shonen's manga, Togashi has yet to reveal whether or not these upcoming chapters might be Hunter x Hunter's last, with fans crossing their fingers that there are far more adventures of Gon and his friends coming.

Currently, Yoshihiro Togashi's Twitter Account has around 2.3 million followers, surpassing Kohei Horikoshi's Twitter which stands at 2.1 million, proving just how popular Hunter x Hunter has become as a Shonen series and how much fans have been looking forward to seeing the return of some of their favorite anime hunters.

When Togashi started his new Twitter Account, many fans were skeptical that this was in fact the account for the popular mangaka, though the creator of One-Punch Man, the artist simply known as ONE, helping in confirming that the creator of Hunter x Hunter had hit the internet. While a release date for the new chapters has yet to be revealed, we would imagine that Yoshihiro will see even more fans follow the creator's social media account.

