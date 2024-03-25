The Irregular at Magic High Season 3 Shares New Trailer, Poster

The Irregular at Magic High School is gearing up for a comeback. Following the launch of season two in 2020, all eyes are on the anime's next season. The Irregular at Magic High School season three will make its debut next month, and we've been given a new trailer-poster combo to celebrate.

As you can see above, the new teaser trailer hypes the newcomers to The Irregular at Magic High School season three. The animation looks crisp thanks to the efforts of Aniplex. So if you are ready to check out this next installment of The Irregular at Magic High School, it will premiere on April 5th under Eightbit Studios.

The new promo also gives fans information on who will be performing the ending themes of season three. The Irregular at Magic High School has courted Kairi Yagi, Sangatsu no Phantasia, and ASCA to its side.

If you are not caught up with all things The Irregular at Magic High School, you should know the series dates back to 2008. The franchise began under Tsutomu Sato as a series of books before they were adapted into light novels. In Spring 2014, The Irregular at Magic High School began its anime journey with Madhouse at the lead. Now, the anime is about to tee up season three, so fans can catch up on The Irregular at Magic High School on Crunchyroll in the lead up.

Want to know more about the series? You can read the official synopsis for The Irregular at Magic High School below:

"Based on the light novel by Tsutomu Sato, The irregular at magic high school is set in a world where magic exists but instead of using chants and spells, magic users cast spells with their Casting Assistant Device (CAD). The CAD is infused with the user's Psions (a substance-less thought particle) that activates the device and constructs the magic ritual."

