Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Sales Doubled Thanks to the Anime

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has no right to be as gorgeous as it is. And yet, fans were still treated to the spectacular series as of late. Last fall, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End went live to quiet acclaim, and the show ended its first season this month as a top contender for Anime of the Year. And as it turns out, the anime has been popular enough to boost manga sales in a big way.

After all, the team behind the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga revealed the impact of its anime to hype its season finale. It turns out Frieren: Beyond Journey's End had sold about 10 million copies before the anime began airing, and this number was tallied over three years. However, once the first season ended, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End found itself with 20 million copies sold.

So yeah, you can say that is a lot earned. The manga doubled its total sales in the anime's wake, and it did so in just six months when it took three years to sell 10 million copies to start. Wowza.

If you have not checked out Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, well – we cannot recommend the series enough. It began under creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe in Weekly Shonen Sunday. The fantasy adventure has since become an anime juggernaut courtesy of Madhouse. You can binge season one dubbed or subbed right now. And as for the manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is handled by Viz Media in English. So for those wanting to know more about the fantasy series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

What do you think about this Frieren: Beyond Journey's End update? Have you checked out season one?