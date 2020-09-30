The Irregular at Magic High Visitor Arc Debuts First Episode Promo

✖

The Irregular At Magic High School might not be "anime Harry Potter" but it may very well scratch the itch for those looking for something similar, and it seems as though the anime franchise is looking to make a comeback by releasing a promo for its first episode in the Visitor Arc! With the series set to release next month in October, alongside heavy hitters such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, there will definitely be competition but the franchise that started as a series of light novels will definitely offer something different!

The Visitor Arc focuses on a "student exchange program" wherein dangerous new events begin to happen following the arrival of new student Angelina Shields to First High. The exchange program is one that does not happen to often, and with good reason as most countries don't allow magic users to travel outside of their borders, but in this case an exception is made. Of course, once victims of a "vampire" are discovered, the season will most likely as a mystery to follow along with the light novel's story!

Reddit User Lovro26 shared the promotion of the upcoming first episode of the Visitor Arc, bringing back the anime series that first began in 2014 under studio Madhouse and then subsequently Eight Bit:

For those that might not be familiar with The Irregular At Magic High School series, here's an official description for the series:

"In the dawn of the 21st century, magic, long thought to be folklore and fairy tales, has become a systematized technology and is taught as a technical skill. In First High School, the institution for magicians, students are segregated into two groups based on their entrance exam scores: "Blooms," those who receive high scores, are assigned to the First Course, while "Weeds" are reserve students assigned to the Second Course.

Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei follows the siblings, Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, who are enrolled in First High School. Upon taking the exam, the prodigious Miyuki is placed in the First Course, while Tatsuya is relegated to the Second Course. Though his practical test scores and status as a "Weed" show him to be magically inept, he possesses extraordinary technical knowledge, physical combat capabilities, and unique magic techniques—making Tatsuya the irregular at a magical high school."

