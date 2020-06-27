The Irregular at Magic High School to End After 12 Years

After a strong 12 year run, Tsutomu Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School will soon be coming to an end! While many fans of the franchise will probably recognize this series from its one season and film anime run a few years ago, Satou's light novel series has been running since 2008. The light novel series will be 32 volumes strong with the release of its next book, and the 32nd and final novel of the series is now scheduled to release later this Fall. As announced by the series' official Twitter account, the end is near.

The Irregular at Magic High School Volume 32 will be shipping out on September 10th in Japan, and according to the series' Twitter account, this final volume will carry the subtitle of Sacrifice/Graduation Arc. Now when the anime does finally make its return with a second season, there will be plenty to draw from for future potential anime releases.

As for that second season of the series, it was initially scheduled to release this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season. Unfortunately due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Irregular at Magic High School Season 2 has been postponed to October. There's currently no concrete release date yet as of this writing. When it does premiere, it will be adapting 9-11 of the light novels so...there will be plenty left over.

Have you been keeping up with The Irregular at Magic High School for all these years? Wondering how it will all come to an end after 12 years and 32 light novel volumes? Getting even more excited for Season 2 now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.