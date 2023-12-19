The JoJoLands Releases First Color Spreads

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been focusing on two new Joestars in the pages of its latest arc, The JOJOLands. Jodio and Dragona are not quite like any member of the bloodline that came before them, seeking to make sure that their mother is financially secure by any means necessary. As the latest storyline has just released its tenth chapter in Japan, the series from creator Hirohiko Araki has also revealed the first color spreads that give fans a full look at the latest Joestars and their Stands.

The JOJOLands hasn't just presented readers with a gaggle of new characters that have populated the latest arc, but also saw a surprising character from the past make a comeback. Since Steel Ball Run and JoJolion took place in separate realities from the first batch of storylines, many assumed that the same would be true for the latest arc. While it's still a mystery as to where Jodio and Dragona's story takes place in relation to the early years of the anime franchise, Kishibe Rohan was able to arrive as the target of the main characters' diamond heist. Since Rohan is a favorite of creator Hirohiko Araki, we might just see more of the Stand-wielding mangaka in the future.

The JOJOLands Now in Color

Jodio and Dragona had quite the introduction in the first chapter of The JOJOLands. Initially pulled over by crooked cops, the two revealed that they live up to the Joestar name with their respective Stands, November Rain and Smooth Operators. Since we're still early on in the series, we have yet to see the full capabilities of the two siblings, though we're sure to see what they can do in the future of the manga.

Shueisha's official digital colored version of The JOJOLands Volume 1 released today.

- Jodio Joestar and November Rain pic.twitter.com/RTPD76ncPR — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) December 19, 2023

Unfortunately, it will most likely be quite some time before we see The JOJOLands animated. Following the conclusion of Stone Ocean, David Production has yet to reveal any clues as to when the anime adaptation might return. Should the anime series continue to follow its source material, the next arc would most likely be Steel Ball Run, which follows a Stand-filled horse race across North America.

