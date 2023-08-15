The JOJOLands Shares Volume 1 Cover Art

While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's animated future remains a mystery once Jolyne Cujohs story came to an end in the Stone Ocean, the manga has introduced a new generation of Joestars to fans via The JOJOLands. Brothers Jodio and Dragona aren't quite as altruistic as the likes of Jonathan and Jotaro Joestar, instead attempting to pull off heists in an effort to take care of their mother. With a number of chapters released to date, a new manga volume cover once agains shines a spotlight on the manga's latest protagonist.

If you haven't been following along with The JOJOLands so far, Jodio and Dragona have been joined by two fellow Stand users in Paco and Usagi. The quartet had quite the first mission as a team, running into a character who has made quite a name for themselves in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise. Kishibe Rohan made a shocking return in recent chapters, as Jodio and company came to the realization that the fictional mangaka had the priceless diamond they were searching for. Luckily, the four were able to steal the diamond by overtaking Rohan, while also avoiding injuring and/or killing one of the biggest supporting characters in the series to date.

The JOJOLands First Manga Volume Cover

The first manga volume cover doesn't just focus on Jodio, but also on the island of Hawaii that he calls home. In the first chapter of the series, creator Hirohiko Araki stated that The JOJOLands will focus on how the latest Joestar is able to become a rich man. While we've already seen some Stand battles take place, we have yet to see who the main antagonist of this latest arc will be.

"The JOJOLands" Volume 1 Cover Art by Hirohiko Araki. pic.twitter.com/IsWyhoNoXm — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) August 13, 2023

Unfortunately, it's going to be quite some time, if ever, that anime fans will witness The JOJOLands hit the small screen. Once Jolyne Cujoh's story came to an end on Netflix, David Production has yet to confirm if it will unveil a new season that would, most likely, follow the story of the Steel Ball Run. Taking place as the next arc following Stone Ocean, the Steel Ball Run is considered one of the best entries in the franchise and will be a big event in the anime world when it does hit the screen.

What do you think of the first cover for The JOJOLands' first manga volume?