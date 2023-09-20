The JOJOLands Examines Its Mysterious "Lava Rock" in New Chapter

The JOJOLands has been a storyline that has diverted from the typical Joestar story by being all about cash. The two new Joestars leading the charge of the series, Jodio and Dragona, are focused on nothing but increasing their bank accounts in an effort to make sure that their mother is financially taken care of. Following a wild encounter with a familiar face from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's past, the gang of diamond thieves doesn't just have the priceless diamond in their possession, but a mysterious "lava rock" as well.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands, Chapter 8, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The "Lava Rock" was discovered inside of the safe of Kishibe Rohan's, and as Usagi explains, it "draws things worth money towards it". Attempting to put this theory to the test, Usagi runs afoul of Dragona as he comes up with an experiment wherein he wants to see the fate of a twenty-dollar bill touching the mysterious artifact. At first, Dragona flips out as the bill is taken by a random passer-by, but the Stand users are aghast when they witness what happens next.

With Paco returning to the Food Court with drinks in tow, Jodio, Dragona, and Usagi are shocked to see that the very twenty-dollar bill they had used in the experiment had returned. Dragona decides to take things up a notch by seeing what would happen were the Lava Rock to come into contact with pricey write watches, spotting a nearby jewelry shop. Attempting to learn more about the artifact's properties, they inadvertently find one of the watches missing as the employees of the jewelry store hold Dragona and Usagi in place.

Meanwhile, Jodio and Paco have problems of their own as they come to the realization that the Stand user they had previously fought, who just so happened to be a feline opponent, had an owner that was nearby. Their fears were affirmed when they discovered that a Stand attack had apparently been launched upon them as they were down two teammates and had a plane to catch in a short amount of time.

How do you think JOJOLands stacks up in comparison to its JoJo's Bizarre Adventure predecessors?