The JOJOLands: New Cover Art Highlights Jodio's Mission

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently introduced us to the two newest Joestars in Jodio and Dragona, the two brothers that are leading the franchise's latest arc, The JOJO Lands. Wasting little time, the recent storyline threw fans of the franchise a massive curveball by bringing in a returning character, Kishibe Rohan. While the new heroes attempt to steal a priceless diamond from the beloved mangaka, new cover art has been released that sees Kishibe Rohan side-by-side with the star of the new storyline.

In the previous chapter of The JOJO Lands, Jodio and his new allies found themselves making their way into Rohan's abode. Discovering the diamond in the manga artist's house, Dragona, Usagi, and Paco found themselves encountering an unexpected problem in that a mysterious feline apparently is a Stand User. With the Stand itself taking the form of a wire that has wrapped itself around Paco, Jodio remains outside attempting to make sure that Rohan is none the wise as to their scheme. Unfortunately for the heroes of The JOJO Lands, it seems as though they won't be able to keep a lid on their progress as the danger ramps up.

The JOJO Friends

The next installment of Ultra Jump, the publication that currently prints the wild adventures of the Joestars, is set to hit Japan on May 19th. On top of featuring the next chapter of The JOJO Lands, the publication will also print the final chapter of Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heatbreak. The side story has focused on the villain Hol Horse and the hero Josuke Higashikata teaming up following the death of Dio Brando.

When it comes to JoJo's anime adaptation, David Production has been tight-lipped regarding when the series might make a comeback. With Stone Ocean coming to a close on Netflix, the franchise would most likely adapt Steel Ball Run if the anime continues to follow along with the manga. Keeping this in mind, it will most likely be quite some time before we see The JOJO Lands hit the small screen.

