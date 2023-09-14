JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands Hiatus Announced

The JOJOLands is the latest entry of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga, introducing the latest Joestars to navigate the franchise in Jodio and Dragona. In the first major battle of the series, the Joestar siblings attempt to steal a priceless diamond from a very familiar character, Kishibe Rohan. Pulling off their heist and managing to take down a feline adversary in the process, it would seem that fans will have to wait a little longer than usual when it comes to the ninth chapter of the series.

Following the conclusion of Stone Ocean's anime, there has been no word as to when Joestar fans can expect the next entry of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime adaptation. Should David Production continue to follow the source material, the next entry would be Steel Ball Run, the seventh arc of the series that features a wild horse race across the United States. Chock full of Stand battles, Steel Ball Run is considered one of the best storylines to spawn from the mind of Hirohiko Araki according to fans of the franchise. Keeping the progression of the storylines in mind, it would be quite some time before we are able to see Jodio and Dragona animated.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The JOJOLands Hiatus

The eighth chapter of The JOJOLands will arrive later this month, though fans will have to wait an additional month longer than usual for the ninth chapter to land. Set to land on November 17th, Jodio and Dragona's gang seem to have their path clear now that their feline Stand-wielding opponent has been defeated. With the series bringing back Kishibe Rohan into its pages, fans are anxious to see if any other JoJo's Bizarre Adventure heroes and villains will make a major comeback.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga has continued for decades, with creator Hirohiko Araki stating in the past that he would love nothing more than to work on the Joestars' story forever. Following the conclusion of Stone Ocean, Araki took the opportunity to expand on the series by creating alternate realities for the Joestars to explore, meaning that the sky is the limit for the Stand users.

