The Legend of Aang Movie Gets Promising Update From Director Ahead of 2026 Debut

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works on a new feature film set after the events of the original series, and one of the directors behind it all has shared a promising update on its production. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is a brand new feature film bringing back the original creators behind the TV series for a new adventure. Following a now adult version of Aang and his original gaang, this new film is preparing for its release later this October following a few delays amidst its production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is going to be making its debut this Fall with Paramount+ following a bump down from its originally intended launch in theaters, but fans have not really gotten any major updates on the film while it has been in the works. It’s gotten to a major milestone, however, as co-director Steve Ahn took to social media to reveal that his role in production has wrapped on the film, “Feb 2026 – Just wrapped the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie as Co-Director.”

When Does the Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Come Out?

Paramount Pictures

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is currently scheduled for an exclusive release with Paramount+ later this October, but a concrete release date has not been set. It was scheduled for a release in theaters on October 6th before this change, and had gone through a few delays to its release before getting to this new point. Through all this time, fans have only gotten a few teases about how it’s all shaping up, but there’s been no clear look at it so far. This promising update could mean more of it soon.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender wrapping a new phase of its production (or wrapping on its production overall) is a good sign that it’s still aiming for that October 2026 release window. If that’s the case, it likely won’t be too much longer before we start to see real promotional materials for the film including the revamped look at all of the returning characters, new faces joining the franchise, and more. There are still too many questions floating in the air.

What to Know for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender

Avatar Studios

As for what has been confirmed about the film so far, original Avatar: The Last Airbender series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are helping to oversee the film as part of Avatar Studios (which is also working on the new Avatar: Seven Havens sequel series) in collaboration with Paramount and Nickelodeon Movies. The film is going to be exclusively streaming with Paramount+, which seems to be the direction that these future Avatar Studios releases will follow.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will also be featuring a new voice cast at the center of it all to fill out the now older version of the original characters. They include the likes of Eric Nam as Aang, Steven Yeun as Zuko, Dave Bautista, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan in currently unconfirmed roles.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!