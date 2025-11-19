New Look at Adult Aang From Avatar: The Last Airbender’s First Movie Finds Its Way Online

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a franchise that refuses to die, with Paramount creating “Avatar Studios” to not only create a new television series, but feature-length films as well. Before we witness Avatar: Seven Havens hit the small screen, Aang and the gang are set to return in October of next year, thanks to The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. While the project has suffered some big delays in recent memory, this isn’t stopping bending enthusiasts from wanting to learn more about the story that will focus on Aang and his friends as adults. In a surprising twist, a new look at the aged-up protagonist has found its way online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, an animator at Paramount shared a new Instagram story that gave fans a look at Aang’s future self. Animator Tamas Pazmany might have only joined toward the end of The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender’s production, but still reaped the rewards. Receiving a t-shirt for being a part of the crew, said shirt features an outline of the aged-up Avatar. Sharing the image, Pazmany also stated, “My crew t-shirt just arrived. Only joined at the end of the production, but still happy I was a part of it.” You can check out the new look at Aang below, almost one year before the movie comes to theaters.

The History of Adult Aang

Paramount

While adult Aang will arrive on the silver screen on October 9th, 2026, it’s far from the first time that we’ve seen this take on the Avatar protagonist animated. Throughout the Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series, The Legend of Korra, Aang’s successor, Korra, would sometimes ask for the help of her predecessor. Asking for his advice, fans who witnessed the sequel series saw Korra learning more about Aang and his adult years. In the first season of The Legend of Korra, we had the chance to see Aang in action years after the original series, and he was a force to be reckoned with.

As of the writing of this article, we have yet to learn what the story of The Legend of Aang will be. Despite this fact, the highly anticipated film has announced much of its voice casting, making some big changes from the original series. In an interview earlier this year, casting director Jenny Jue explained the need to recast the original benders of the series, “Since the original show was released, there’s been more emphasis in VO to match actors’ ethnic/racial background to the characters they’re portraying. Avatar: The Last Airbender is a fictional world, but there are cultural influences for each nation/kingdom, and we wanted to explore the talent from those groups. I can’t say much more about it the film, except that I’m really proud of this cast and I hope the other fans keep an open mind to this new iteration of our beloved characters!”

What do you think of this new look at the Last Airbender? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!