Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Major Update as Live-Action Series Readies for Return

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works on returning for new episodes of its live-action series with Netflix, and has shared a major update on its production as fans eagerly wait to see the next season. Avatar: The Last Airbender has been a major hit with the streaming service after it debuted with Netflix sometime ago, and was quickly confirmed to be in the works on two more seasons following the explosive debut of the first. And thankfully, work on the new seasons began rather quickly to make sure to keep in line with the timing needed for such an undertaking.

Following the release of Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s debut season, Netflix quickly started production on the second season and the third one as well. This will help to avoid any troubles of the young cast aging considering that the show is only supposed to take place within a short amount of time, and Netflix has been pushing forward with it all quickly too. Especially with the official account for Avatar: The Last Airbender has confirmed that production has wrapped on the third season of the Netflix series too. Check out the celebratory photo of the cast below.

Netflix Wraps on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3

I think they all look perfect. That's a series wrap on Avatar: The Last Airbender… and exciting Season 2 updates are coming very soon. pic.twitter.com/zwWSkRv6Wc — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) November 10, 2025

With Avatar: The Last Airbender now wrapping production on its future episodes with Netflix, it means that the series is no longer that far off from its release. As of the time of this writing, however, it has yet to be revealed when those new seasons will actually hit. This update also confirms that there will be new updates for the second season soon, and there’s still quite a lot that they need to show. This includes any footage or promotional materials from the new season at all. Even from returning cast members.

Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s live-action series will be lining up with the original animated series. It’s going to last for three seasons much like the original, with the second season taking on the Earth Bending style and third season taking on the Fire Bending style as Aang continues to master all of the elements before his final clash with Fire Lord Ozai. With it all supposedly taking place within a short span of time, it’s promising to see that we’ll likely see those seasons sooner than expected in either 2026 or 2027.

What to Know for Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Future Seasons

Returning from the first season of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender are the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more. The second season is going to get a big boost from the debut of Miya Cech as Toph Beifong, who becomes a core member of Aang’s crew from this point on.

Other new additions to Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender for Seasons 2 and 3 include Chin Han as Long Feng, Justin Chien as King Kuei, Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee, Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder, Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei, Lourdes Faberes as General Sung, Rekha Sharma as Amita, Madison Hu as Fei, Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, Dolly De Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ura, Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Jon Jon Briones as Piandao, and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama.

