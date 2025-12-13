Avatar: The Last Airbender Promises to Explore More Past Avatar Eras With New Sequel

Avatar Studios is now in the works on an official Avatar: The Last Airbender sequel series, and some of the minds behind it all are teasing that Avatar: Seven Havens is going to be revealing more about the Avatars of the past. Avatar Studios officially commemorated the 20th anniversary of the classic Nickelodeon series with the announcement of a brand new series now in the works, and it’s going to be set after the events of the original and The Legend of Korra follow up. But it seems like along with revealing the world of the future, it’s also going to dig into the past as fans want to see.

Avatar: Seven Havens is currently in development and to celebrate, Creative Executive Isabella Beottcher and Executive Story Editor Joan Hilty from Avatar Studios, joined the latest episode of the Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast to tease fans a little about what to expect from the new sequel series. Interestingly enough, Hilty further teased that like some of the past series, this new sequel is also going to dive into more of the mysterious past from the Avatars that have not gotten much focus before.

Avatar: Seven Havens to Explore More Past Avatars

“And much like the eras just sort of inform each other in the novels…Aang discovers in his era stuff about Kyoshi…Seven Havens is gonna do the same thing,” Avatar Studios Executive Story Editor Joan Hilty teased about Avatar: Seven Havens. “Seven Havens is going to give us insight into previous eras.” This makes the sequel all the more intriguing as fans have been asking to see more of the past Avatars since that first series. We’ve gotten to learn more about them through other sequels and spinoff projects since, but it really hasn’t been show much in the TV shows themselves.

Avatar: Seven Havens is promising a whole new look for the sequel series too. “It’s something totally different,” original creator Bryan Konietzko previously stated about the sequel’s new look. “We like to change up the style. We like to make each project its own thing. As you can see, it still feels like Avatar, but the world is very different. You’ll have to tune in to find out why.” The creators even pulled from 1990s anime for the style too, “You can get a glimpse into the Avatar world and see, definitely very different. More fantasy, otherworldly kind of scenario. We’re pulling in some influences from like Moebius and ’90s anime series…We can’t wait to share it with everybody.”

What We Know About Avatar: Seven Havens So Far

Avatar: Seven Havens has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this writing. Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko return from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra as series creators and executive producers alongside Ethan Spaulding as executive producer and Sehaj Sethi as co-executive producer. The new series will be 26 episodes in total, told across Book 1 (13 episodes) and Book 2 (13 episodes).

This new sequel will be set in a post-apocalyptic world with a new Earthbender as the Avatar this time around, “Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.” What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

