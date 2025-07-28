The Legend of Aang Creators Reveal Steven Yeun’s Movie Role (& It’s a Fiery Favorite)

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been hard at work on its big debut coming to theaters next year, and the creators behind it have revealed the fiery favorite Steven Yeun is going to bring to life in The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. Avatar Studios is working on a massive expansive for the franchise recently celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the first of these new endeavors is a brand new feature film project revisiting the original Avatar: The Last Airbender crew at a much later stage of all of their lives. Now adults, the film is going to fill in some big parts of their stories.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will be showcasing more of Aang and the others’ lives in their adulthood, a period of time only briefly hinted at during The Legend of Korra. The original voice cast won’t be returning to reprise their roles for the new film, however, and speaking with IGN, franchise creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko revealed that Steven Yeun will actually be Zuko to life in the new movie. But were coy about what to expect from the new version of the fiery fan favorite.

Steven Yeun Joins The Legend of Aang as Zuko

Steven Yeun was announced to be a part of the voice cast for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender earlier this Spring, but it wasn’t until this new interview with IGN that it was confirmed to be for the role of Zuko. Yeun previously made his appearance in the franchise as Avatar Wan, but the creators didn’t mention whether or not Wan could also reappear now that Yeun has joined the cast, “Steven Yeun was Avatar Wan,” Konietzko stated. “He played the first Avatar in The Legend of Korra. We loved working with him and we’re excited to have him back in the universe.”

Yeun is the second of the major cast additions confirmed for their respective characters. Eric Nam was previously announced as the voice for the adult aged Aang, but the other new additions have yet to confirm their respective characters. They include Dave Bautista, Dionne Quan, Jessica Matten and Román Zaragoza. But it has been confirmed that Bautista will be voicing the new movie’s villain, but concrete details about that character have yet to be revealed as of this time.

When Does Avatar: The Last Airbender’s New Movie Come Out?

Produced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will be releasing in theaters on October 9th next year. This is following a few delays from the film as it was originally scheduled to release in 2025 before getting delayed to a January 2026 release date, and finally then to its currently scheduled Fall 2026 release. Original Avatar: The Last Airbender series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are helping to oversee the new movie as part of Avatar Studios (which also has a new sequel TV series in the works).

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel for the franchise over the weekend, the creators also teased the look of the new movie is going to be a lot more elevated than fans got to see in the original series, “There is nothing that looks like this. It’s 2D animation with these really beautiful, deep canvas environments… it’s gonna blow you away.”

